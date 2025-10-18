Legendary Coach Andre Rozier Has Strong Take On Potential Terence Crawford vs Jaron Ennis Fight
Terence Crawford has the boxing world at his feet after his super middleweight triumph over Canelo Alvarez in September. Defeating the Mexican legend via unanimous decision, 'Bud' became an undisputed world champion in three weight divisions.
Despite approaching the twilight of his career, boxing fans are hoping to see more of Crawford before he hangs up his gloves, as he could be considered one of the modern greats of the sport.
One fighter that has been mentioned as a potential opponent for Crawford is Jaron 'Boots' Ennis. Following an impressive first-round knockout in his super welterweight debut, many feel the two American fighters could battle it out in the future.
One legendary coach, Andre Rozier, has given his opinion on a potential matchup between the pair.
Andre Rozier Feels Terence Crawford Is On A Different Level To Jaron Ennis, In Several Ways
With an impressive record of 35-0, with 31 wins coming by way of knockout, Ennis is certainly a fighter who would be a compelling opponent for Crawford. Boasting a similar nature size to Crawford, despite his super middleweight outing, Ennis could be among 'Bud's' toughest tests.
However, one legendary boxing coach still believes there are levels between Crawford and 'Boots'. Speaking to YSM Sports Media, Rozier had a rather dismissive take on the potential fight between the pair.
"Of course [Crawford vs Ennis is] not going to happen. Listen, my man TC did the unthinkable, the unbelievable, the unimaginable. He knocked off Canelo from three weight classes below."- Andre Rozier
Rozier added regarding the potential fight, "Terence is on another level right now." The trainer was then asked to clarify whether he was referring to marketability, name value, or talent when speaking of the level of Crawford. Rozier responded by saying, "All of the above."
Rozier said, "Boots has to get there. He's not there yet. A lot of people don't know who Boots is yet, believe it or not."
Although Ennis is well-known amongst those in the boxing community, Rozier feels that 'Boots' is yet to reach superstar status. However, he also feels that Ennis does have the talent to be able to reach that level.
"My issue is with the higher-ups. Make the fights that show the world how talented he actually is... It does me no good for him to be destroying guys that he's supposed to destroy. It makes no sense to me," Rozier added.
