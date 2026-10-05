Lee Selby Will Return to the BKB Trigon in London

Tickets are already on sale for the London return of Lee Selby. Former IBF Featherweight World Champion "Lightning" Lee Selby and Ollie "The Death Sentence will face off for BKB 61 on November 14, live at Indigo at The O2 Arena in London's Docklands.

It will be a welcome return for Selby, who will bring thousands of fans with him to London. He has never lost at the O2 Arena. In fact, Selby has lost only once as a boxer in London.

The Welshman's sole London loss came against Australia's George Kambosos Jr. on Halloween, October 2020, via split decision at the SSE Arena in London, England. That fight was initially planned for Wales but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After that loss, Selby fought one more time as a professional gloved boxer in Argentina in 2022 against Gustavo Daniel Lemos.

The Lemos loss has aged better than most for Selby, given that Lemos fought Keyshawn Davis in 2024 in a world title fight. Selby (1-0, 1 KO in bare-knuckle) made his bare-knuckle debut at BKB 55 back in June, where he saw off Italy's Antonio Rizzo.

He has his eyes set on a world title in this new sport. "I'm really looking forward to getting back in the Trigon and fighting in London again. Ollie is a tough opponent, and I know he'll be coming to bring a fight, so I'm expecting a proper battle. It's always special fighting in front of the British fans, and I'm excited to headline BKB 61 and put on a great night for everyone at The O2," said Lee Selby in a press statement.

Selby will be headlining the main event of the BKB card for the first time. Worcestershire's Sentence has two bare-knuckle fights and two KO wins. Sentence is a former mixed martial arts and kickboxing guy. So this has the potential to be the sort of match-up BKB does best – boxer vs MMA guy. MMA fighters have not forged the sort of chin many boxers have through constant strikes, but boxers struggle with the grappling and footwork aspects of the sport.

Could Selby be a BKB World Champion?

"Lee Selby is a former world champion and has achieved a lot in boxing, so I have nothing but respect for what he's done," said Ollie. "But this is bare-knuckle boxing, and when we step into the Trigon, none of that matters. I've worked hard for this opportunity, and I'm coming to London to test myself against one of the best names in the sport. I'm ready for the challenge and I'm coming to put on a fight the fans will remember."