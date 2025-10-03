5 Potential Opponents For Terence Crawford As Turki Alalshikh Teases 'Surprise' Announcement
Terence Crawford is the name on everybody's lips in the boxing community thanks to his stellar performance against Canelo Alvarez.
Now the undisputed super middleweight champion, 'Bud' has successfully unified three weight classes. However, it is unclear whether or not Crawford will stay at 168 pounds.
Fans seemingly will know soon what Crawford's next steps are. In a recent post by Ring Magazine, Turki Alalshikh said that a 'surprise' will be announced in the coming months for Crawford's next steps.
Should the surprise be a fight announcement, Alalshikh and Crawford gave nothing away in the post. However, here are some potential opponents that 'Bud' could consider.
Canelo Alvarez (63-3-2, 39 KOs)
A rematch with the Mexican legend has been mentioned by many since the conclusion of their first bout. However, the interest may not be there for a sequel bout.
Although the scorecards were relatively close in their September 13th bout, Alvarez would likely go into a second meeting with Crawford as a sizable underdog. However, it would still generate headlines, with both fighters likely getting well compensated.
Janibek Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) or Erislandy Lara (31-3-3, 19 KOs)
Middleweight could be an option for Crawford. With the 160-pound weight class being closer to his natural size, it could be a more viable path for Crawford than super middleweight.
According to a report from BoxingScene.com, Janibek Alimkhanuly and Erislandy Lara are on course to face one another in a title unification bout.
Cuban-American Lara currently holds the WBA title in the weight division. Meanwhile, the IBF and WBO titles reside with Alimkhanuly, who called out Crawford recently.
A fight with a three-belt holder would likely entice Crawford to the weight class, with undisputed status at 160 pounds possible within two fights.
Jaron Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs)
A new player at super welterweight is Jaron 'Boots' Ennis. On October 11th, the Philadelphia fighter will make his 154-pound debut against Uisma Lima (14-1, 10 KOs). A win for 'Boots' will likely put him into a title fight in the weight class.
Crawford's WBA World Super Welterweight title is currently held by Abass Baraou after 'Bud' was stripped. Baraou is likely the champion Ennis will face if he fights for a super welterweight title.
A perfect scenario for Crawford would see Ennis claim his former WBA title. As one of the biggest names in the sport, and at a more comfortable weight class for 'Bud', the bout would catch the interest of all boxing fans.
Conor Benn (23-1, 14 KOs)
Crawford has nothing left to prove when it comes to his boxing career. Undisputed in multiple weight classes and entering the twilight of his career, 'Bud' may seek big names to add to his resume as opposed to titles.
One fighter in the same weight range as Crawford and boasting a big name is Conor Benn. The English star is set to take on Chris Eubank Jr. for a second time in November, and a win will propel him into stardom.
Even without a title on the line, a bout between Crawford and Benn would garner huge attention. The pair could easily go toe-to-toe in the likes of Wembley or Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the UK. However, Benn would have a difficult time getting the fight if Chris Eubank Jr. earns a brace of wins over 'The Destroyer'.
David Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs)
David Benavidez is a name that has been mentioned in the aftermath of Alvarez vs Crawford as a potential opponent for 'Bud'. Although 'The Monster' currently reigns as a light heavyweight champion, he did compete at 168 pounds as recently as 2023.
It wouldn't be beyond the realms of possibility that Benavidez could move down to the weight class, but the Mexican-American has dismissed interest in a return to super middleweight.
Benavidez is one of the biggest names in the sport, and a fight with Crawford could get close to the magnitude that 'Bud' vs Alvarez generated. It would be a surprise if Crawford moved to light heavyweight, or even a catchweight above 168 pounds, but the fight would garner massive attention.
The Latest Boxing News
Max Kellerman Delivers Brutal Verdict On Gervonta Davis Resume
Jaron Ennis' Father Sends Clear Message On What Terence Crawford's Next Move Should Be
Manny Pacquiao's Fight Return News Sparks 'Brutal' Fan Knockout Predictions
Eddie Hearn Picks Undisputed Champion Over Terence Crawford As Pound-For-Pound King