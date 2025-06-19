Legendary Commentator Jim Gray Raves About ‘Great’ Canelo Against ‘Monster’ Crawford
Boxing fans are counting the days for the legendary Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight, set to take place on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
It's a clash of two top pound-for-pound superstars and Crawford is moving up two weight classes to challenge Canelo for the undisputed super middleweight title.
Legendary commentator Jim Gray has now delivered his verdict on the contest. Gray can't wait to see how the match-up plays out as the two modern day greats clash. Speaking to Sean Zittel, he said:
He's [Canelo] the greatest Mexican fighter, he's the greatest pound-for-pound fighter for a long time, this guy is a proven tremendous boxer and talent. I love him personally. I love the way he talks, I love the way he conducts and carries himself.
Speaking on Crawford, he said:
Terence Crawford's a great fighter. Terence Crawford, everybody says, perhaps the best pound-for-pound guy. We can have the big three or four name list. He'd be on somebody's list probably at the top. Canelo's getting a little older, Canelo weighs a lot more, and Canelo fights a lot often. I think it's an intriguing match-up, against Terence Crawford moving up in weight. That young man's a monster, going up against the great Canelo.
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford have 108 combined professional fights with 70 of them ending via finishes. Alvarez has lost twice, against Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol. Crawford is yet to taste defeat as a pro.
In a high stakes match-up like the one, any outcome is a potential possibility.
