Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington 2 Preview: Time, Fight Card, Odds, How to Watch & Stream

British fan-favorites Leigh Wood (28-4-0, 17 KOs) and Josh Harrington (32-4-1, 8 KOs) will run back their controversial first meeting from 2023 as the pair headline a show at Nottingham Arena in the UK.

Both men have held world titles at featherweight, but they will now compete at 130 pounds for their meeting on Saturday night.

In October 2023, looking to defend his WBA World Featherweight title, Wood took on Warrington for the first time in Sheffield.

However, it appeared that 'Leigh-thal' was going to drop his 126-pound belt to his fellow countryman, as he was down on all three judges' scorecards after six completed rounds. Then, the finish came in the seventh round.

Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington 💥



Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United 🏟️ ⚽



The rematch goes down this Saturday in Nottingham, live on DAZN 📺 pic.twitter.com/JcESOlVHZp — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) February 17, 2026

In the closing seconds of the round, Wood landed a flurry of punches that would see Warrington go down. Despite lying flat on his back on the canvas, Warrington sprung to his feet relatively quickly and made his way to the corner as the round ended.

As he was leaning over the ropes in his corner, the referee waved off the bout, much to the dismay of Warrington, who protested the stoppage.

Since their first meeting, both men have lost to Irish star Anthony Cacace, who defeated Warrington in 2024, and Wood in 2025.

Wood's meeting with Cacace was his only outing since locking horns with 'The Leeds Warrior'. As for Warrington, 35, his last fight was a unanimous decision victory over Asad Asif Khan (19-6-1) in April 2025.

Although Wood, 37, and Warrington will not compete for a world title this time around, there is plenty of interest among British fans for the bout that is filled with bad blood.

The pair has been vocal about their feelings toward one another since their first meeting, and ahead of their second. Speaking at a face-to-face with Matchroom Boxing, Warrington told Wood, "I don't like you. You're just a very slimy character," before the Nottingham fighter described his opponent as a 'rat'.

As well as the pair of former world champions having a personal feud, their home cities of Nottingham for Wood and Leeds for Warrington are also fierce rivals in terms of their biggest football clubs; Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

As the fight is set to take place in Wood's hometown, Warrington will likely be subject to some stick from the fans in the Nottingham Arena on Saturday. The veterans will headline the event, which features some notable names on the undercard.

Former UFC star Molly McCann will aim to improve her 2-0 professional boxing record against Beata Dudek (7-8) in a super bantamweight clash.

Fan favorite Dave Allen will look to bounce back from defeat against future Tyson Fury opponent Arslanbek Makhmudov with a win over French fighter Karim Berredjem (12-10).

Highly-regarded boxing prospect Tiah Mai Ayton will aim to improve her record to 5-0 against Catherine Tacone Ramos. She is joined by the men's heavyweight prospect Leo Atang, who is being labelled 'the next Anthony Joshua'.

The vacant women's WBC World Super Lightweight title will be on the line between Sandy Ryan (8-3-1) and Karla Ramos Zamora (12-10-2).

The co-main event will see Ishmael Davis attempt to defend his British and Commonwealth super welterweight titles against Bilal Fawaz.

Wood vs Warrington 2 date

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Wood vs Warrington 2 start time

Time: Main card at 7 pm GMT / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

How to watch Wood vs Warrington 2

Stream: DAZN

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Wood vs Warrington 2 location

Location: Nottingham Arena, Nottingham, United Kingdom

Wood vs Warrington 2 betting odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Moneyline: Wood -160 / Warrington +130

Method of victory TKO/KO/DQ: Wood +160 / Warrington +550

Method of victory points: Wood +285 / Warrington +230

Wood vs Warrington 2 fight card

Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington - Super Featherweight

Ismael Davis vs Bilal Fawaz - Super Welterweight

Dave Allen vs Karim Berredjem - Heavyweight

Leo Atang vs Dan Garber - Heavyweight

Sandy Ryan vs Karla Ramos Zamora - WBC World Super Lightweight title

Tiah Mai Ayton vs Catherine Tacone Ramos - Bantamweight

Joe Howarth vs Dan Booth - Welterweight