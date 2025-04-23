Lennox Lewis Reflects On Loss To Hasim Rahman, One of Biggest Upsets In Boxing History
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis reflected on his upset loss to Hasim Rahman in 2001.
On Instagram, Lewis shared the clip of him being stopped by Hasim Rahman in 2001 in South Africa to mark the anniversary of the fight today.
In the video, Lewis back pedals as Rahman jabs then Rahman dips when he throws a right hand that sprawls Lewis. Moments before, Lewis flashes Rahman a cheeky smile. It’s the smile that is like a salute to an opponents craft.
It's similar to the one Francis Ngannou flashed Anthony Joshua last year before he, too, was knocked into the shadow realm with a similar right hand from that great British champion.
Almost two decades later I caught up with Rahman, always affable outside of the ring watching some journeyman fighters in his native Maryland. Rahman was deploring them to dip when they threw the right hand – the punch that had brought him glory in South Africa all those years ago.
“People say fighters face doubts when returning from such a loss,” said Lennox Lewis when he shared the video, “But there was no doubt in my mind. I knew exactly where I went wrong and exactly how to correct my mistakes even before I left South Africa.”
Lewis would bounce back and train seriously for his next fight and knockout Rahman in the rematch. Rahman would celebrate his 2001 win with a parade in his native Baltimore. Rahman, who had been shot five times before turning to boxing, would later win the vacant WBC interim heavyweight title before retiring in 2014.
“I didn’t let my loss to him define me, nor did he let his loss to me define him. Big up to my brethren @hasim_the_rock_rahman on a big win… 👊🏾💥 he remains one of only two men to beat me in my professional career…. More importantly, he also remains my brother,” Lewis said.
