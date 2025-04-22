The Mega Fight Ryan Garcia Wants After Facing Rolly Romero
Ryan Garcia returns to action on May 2 against Rolly Romero, headlining the the first ever boxing card in Times Square, New York. This is Garcia's first fight since his suspension following the Devin Haney fight.
Garcia earned a majority decision against Haney after knocking 'The Dream' down three times in their April 2024 clash. But he tested positive for Ostarine and had the fight result turned into a no-contest. Garcia was also handed a $10,000 fine and a one-year suspension.
'KingRy' remains firm that he never did PED's and a rematch against Haney looks set to take place after the Rolly Romero fight. Devin Haney fights Jose Ramirez on the same card.
Ryan Garcia, though, doesn't believe Haney deserves a rematch next and wants to fight Teofimo Lopez instead. Lopez also fights on the May 2 card against Arnold Barboza Jr.
Speaking to The Ring, Garcia said:
There really shouldn't be a rematch, to be honest. I'm just doing it for Turki [Alalshikh]. It wasn't close. I beat him easily. I wanted to go after Teofimo. That's why me and him chirp more than anybody else. That's who I really wanted to fight for the next big one. And I actually wanted to fight Isaac Cruz, but Pitbull pulled out.
Ryan Garcia also reflected on him and Teofimo Lopez not being able to train under Eddy Reynoso for their upcoming fights. Reynoso is instead in Canelo Alvarez's camp, who fights William Scull on May 3. Garcia once again sent a warning to Lopez, saying:
Trainers can't fight for you. Teofimo is on a good one right now, but humble pie can come real quick. It can be [the biggest fight of 2026 if we fight], for sure, if everything plays out perfectly. But we've seen him get upset by [George] Kambosos, and Barboza is no slouch.
A potential fight between Ryan Garcia and Teofimo Lopez could be massive. However, Garcia has his hands full against Rolly Romero and Lopez against Arnold Barboza Jr first.
