Kenshiro Teraji Names Bam Rodriguez As Potential Opponent
Unified WBC and WBA flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji (25-1, 16 KOs) is looking stateside to add to his already stellar resume.
Teraji spoke to Ring Magazine, saying that he wants to fight top guys including top pound-for-pound fighter and WBC and Ring Magazine junior bantamweight champion, Jessie "Bam" Rodriguez.
"I do not have any specific target. But just want to fight with strong boxers and win, including [Jesse] Bam [Rodríguez]."- Teraji
Since suffering the only loss of his career to Masamichi Yabuki via 10th round stoppage, "The Amazing Boy" is on a seven-fight win streak, with six of those victories coming by way of stoppage. In this run, Teraji has beaten the likes of current WBO flyweight champion Anthony Olascuaga, former two-weight world champion Hiroto Kyoguchi and even avenged his loss against Yabuki.
But arguably his most impressive win to date was his last one, where he stopped WBA flyweight champion Seigo Yuri Akui in the 12th round of a Fight of the Year candidate. With that victory, Teraji became a unified champion at 112lbs and entered the Ring Magazine pound-for-pound rankings at number 10.
A potential fight with Rodriguez could give "The Amazing Boy" the opportunity to not only make a super-fight with a fellow pound-for-pound boxer, but also showcase his skillset to a completely different fanbase stateside.
Ring Magazine said Teraji could make his return to the ring on a July date in Japan, however an opponent has not yet been announced.
