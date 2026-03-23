Lester Martinez's Trainer Shreds Canelo Alvarez After Title Victory

Brian McIntyre knows exactly who he wants Lester Martinez to fight next after claiming the WBC interim super middleweight title.

Six months after fighting Christian Mbilli to a draw in the biggest moment of his career, Martinez is now officially a world champion after beating Immanuwel Aleem by unanimous decision to win the WBC interim super middleweight title. The win sets up a rematch with Mbilli, the full champion, but McIntyre "knows" that fight will be difficult to make.

In fact, the legendary trainer claimed that if either Mbilli or Canelo Alvarez saw Martinez's performance against Aleem, both would be "scared" to fight him. 'BoMac' called the two biggest stars in the division "chicken s---" for allegedly ducking his fighter.

"I think they're scared," McIntyre said after Martinez's win over Aleem, via BoxingScene. "If Canelo saw this tonight, he probably won't take the fight, and we definitely know Mbilli won't. I'm pushing for the fight, but those guys are chicken s***."

Christian Mbilli | IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

Mbilli was a massive favorite to beat the then-unknown Martinez on the undercard of the massive Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight card in September 2025. Instead of a clean victory, more than 40 million fans watching on Netflix were treated to an all-out war that ended in a draw, allowing Mbilli to retain the WBC interim 168-pound title.

Mbilli has not fought since, but was promoted to full champion following Crawford's retirement. Everyone has been calling for the rematch as his first official title defense, including Crawford, who has trained with Martinez for years under McIntyre.

Lester Martinez aims high with Canelo Alvarez callout

Canelo Alvarez | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

While Martinez has a history with Mbilli, securing a fight with Alvarez is much more of a long shot. Despite Martinez's new title sweetening the pot, he lacks the star power it would seemingly take to entice Alvarez at this point in his career.

Since his loss to Crawford, Alvarez has retreated to the shadows while reinventing himself for the final surge of his legendary career. The 35-year-old recently announced he will return on Sept. 12 and headline the first event of his own promotion, Canelo Promotions. The event will mark the fourth consecutive year Alvarez will fight to commemorate Mexican Independence Day.

Martinez's Hispanic heritage aligns with that conception, but not with Turki Alalshikh's vision. Alalshikh, who signed Alvarez to a reported $400 million deal in early 2025, teased that his fighter's next opponent will be a "big surprise." As talented as Martinez is, his name is not yet big enough to excite fans or warrant the investment Riyadh Season is putting into Alvarez.