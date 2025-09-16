Netflix Releases Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Viewership Numbers
A record number of fans watched Terence Crawford make history on Saturday night.
The event was touted as the biggest in boxing in decades and delivered on those expectations. Over 41 million fans tuned in to watch the historic fight, making it the most watched men's championship boxing match in 20 years, according to a report by Netflix.
By beating Alvarez, Crawford became the first undisputed three-division champion in boxing history. He also solidified his status as the best of the modern era and the pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter.
The fight is now the second most watched event of the year, trailing Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3. The Taylor-Serrano all-women's fight card reportedly drew in 74 million viewers worldwide, making it the most-watched women's sporting event in American history.
So far, all three of the most-watched fight cards in the last decade have been on Netflix. The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event in November 2024 still takes the cake, drawing 108 million views. The event infamously crashed Netflix servers, causing the stream to lag for millions of fans.
Fans who pulled up Netflix to watch the event also watched Callum Walsh improve to 15-0 with a convincing win over Fernando Vargas Jr. Anybody who opened the stream early enough would have been treated to the best fight of the night in the featured bout that saw Christian Mbilli and Lester Martinez pour their hearts out against one another in an action-packed draw.
Fans share differing opinions on Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
When 41 million people tune in to any event, it certainly reaches wider than just the traditional fan base. That was evidently the case with Canelo vs. Crawford, causing a variety of opinions from viewers on social media.
The majority of the supporters were still boxing fans, who were in awe of the masterful performance Crawford put together to pull off the upset. Fans with any familiarity with boxing seemed to be impressed with the dominant effort, even those who predicted Alvarez would get his hand raised.
However, viewers tuning in without much history with boxing expressed displeasure. Such fans claimed the fight was "boring," citing the lack of activity in early rounds and neither fighter significantly hurting the other. The fight also did not end with a knockout, which casual viewers typically desire.
While Canelo vs. Crawford had its critics, it was not as widely hated as Paul vs. Tyson was. That fight left a bad taste in almost everybody's mouths, particularly with Tyson entering as the fan favorite.
