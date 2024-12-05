Liam Paro Claims Richardson Hitchins Is Unstable Emotionally Even As Their Bout Draws Closer
By Isaac Nyamungu
Liam Paro now says that he can see right through Richardson Hitchins, who he believes is a nervous wreck days before their match.
Australia's Liam Paro (25-0) is seeking to make the first defense of his International Boxing Federation super lightweight title when he rivals Richardson Hitchins (18-0) in Puerto Rico on December 7 (Dec. 8 in Australia).
Paro will be embarking on a journey of success. He will be back to the country where he emerged victorious and won the title in a unanimous decision upset over Subriel Matias in June this year.
However, the two had an altercation. With Liam Paro prepared to defend his strap against Richardson Hitchins this weekend in Puerto Rico, the two boxers had a little face off at the beach ahead of their match. The jabs turned into a lot of chirping on Hitchins end. Paro described his rival as a nervous wreck.
“He’s just an insecure little b-tch I believe, and that’s it. His nerves are taking over him and that’s all it is. He’s a nervous wreck and there’s a million things he was saying, honestly. Just in one ear and out the other to me. I mean business and we’re a few days away from seeing what he talks about, if he’s all about that. But I can tell you know you can see straight through the façade,” said Paro.
However, both Paro and Hitchins each flaunt a unique trademark of boxing with Paro the more rugged, grind-it-out boxer who’s going to bang the body, resort to the clinch, punch in cramped quarters and secure points along the way.
“Quinton Randall and Tiger Johnson has sparred him numerous times and they know, we know, what he’s about. And look, it obviously got under his skin that people know that he quits but look, I’ve said this from day one, once a quitter, always a quitter and I’m going to test him, see where he’s at,” he said.
Two unbeaten records and one title will converge Saturday, when Liam Paro (25-0, 15 knockouts) shields his IBF super lightweight world championship against Richardson Hitchins (17-7, 7 KOs) in Puerto Rico. With two unblemished boxers clashing, who has the edge headed into the match, it is unclear who is going to win.
However, Hitchins goes into the ring as an underdog.
“His talk doesn’t burn me up. I know what I can do in the ring. I don’t have to try to tell people what I’m about. They know what I’m about. I’ve heard numerous times from numerous people that he’s a quitter. I believe once a quitter, always a quitter. So, I’m definitely going to test that, and we’re going to see if he’s about it,” said Paro.