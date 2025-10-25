BKFC 83 Results: Alessio Sakara Steals Controversial Decision Over Chris Camozzi
Chris Camozzi flew to Italy with the intention of spoiling Alessio Sakara's homecoming at BKFC 83. Instead, the 44-year-old veteran stole his belt to become a world champion for the first time in his 23-year combat sports career.
Sakara did not start off well, landing just 12 punches to Camozzi's 38 through the first two rounds. However, the 44-year-old started finding success in the third round before taking over in the championship rounds as Camozzi faded.
Camozzi still ended the fight out-landing Sakara 87 to 59, according to the official BKFC stats. That did not matter to two of the three judges, who scored the bout in favor of the Italian to give him his crowning moment in his hometown.
The win impressed BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor, who was watching the fight ring-side. McGregor leapt into the squared circle after watching Sakara claim the belt to congratulate the new champion.
"That was the most inspiring performance I have ever seen in my entire life in combat sports," McGregor said. "A 44-year-old man who's been around the block all the way, and he comes back and crowns himself world bare-knuckle cruiserweight champion in his hometown. Alessio Sakara, inspiration to the masses. Congratulations. Legacy sanctified."
Franco Tenaglia returns with a decision win over Ben Bonner
Sakara was not the only fighter to win a BKFC title on Saturday night. Josef Hala and Nico Gaffie picked up career-changing victories on the undercard to win the BKFC European middleweight and featherweight titles, respectively.
Sakara was also joined in the win column by Franco Tenaglia, who returned to the BKFC with a gritty win over Ben Bonner. The former champion advances to the promotion's lightweight tournament final with the win, where he will have a chance to reclaim his former title.
Bonner officially landed 13 more punches, but Tenaglia's pressure and power ultimately reigned supreme.
Ranked contenders James Brown and Carlos Trinidad were also victorious to keep their title aspirations alive. Brown rolled over the overmatched Dan Chapman, while Trinidad landed a crushing right hand to top 34-fight bare-knuckle veteran Jimmy Sweeney.
BKFC 83 did not see a fight go to the judges' scorecards until the five-round war between Tenaglia and Bonner in the co-main event. The event featured nine consecutive knockouts to begin the night.
BKFC 83 results
Main card
Alessio Sakara def. (C) Chris Camozzi by split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48), for the BKFC cruiserweight title
Franco Tenaglia def. (1) Ben Bonner by split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48)
Josef Hala def. Francesco Ricchi by TKO in Round 3 (1:43), for the BKFC European middlweight title
Nico Gaffie def. Jelle Zeegers by KO in Round 1 (1:13), for the BKFC European featherweight title
(2) Carlos Trinidad def. Jimmy Sweeney by KO in Round 3 (0:18)
(5) James Brown def. Dan Champan by TKO in Round 4 (2:00)
Walter Pugliesi def. (3) Karl Thompson by KO in Round 1 (1:51)
Krzysztof Wisniewski def. Haze Hepi by TKO in Round 3 (2:00)
Prelims
Tomas Melis def. Andrea Bicchi by KO in Round 1 (:59)
Ernesto Papa def. Fred Sikking by TKO in Round 1 (0:53)
Ouadia Tergui def. Enzo Tobia by TKO in Round 3 (1:12)
