Comedian Shane Gillis To Walk Out BKFC Fighter At Philly Event

Shane Gillis is set to make his BKFC debut in 2026.

No, the comedian will not be throwing down in the middle of the squared circle, but he will walk out to the ring at BKFC Knucklemania VI. Gilis, who was born and raised in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, agreed to walk out heavyweight Patrick Brady at the Feb. 7, 2026, event in Philadelphia.

Gillis finally gave in after Brady posted a series of comedic videos requesting the comedian join his corner. Brady made his plea by telling Gillis, one of the hottest celebrities from the Philadelphia area, that he was "Philly enough" to warrant his presence.

To convince the 2025 ESPYS host to walk him out, Brady posted multiple videos of himself taking body shots from other professional fighters until Gillis finally gave in. Gillis commented, "I'm in," after watching a video of Brady receiving a gut check from UFC middleweight Kyle Daukaus.

Daukaus was actually the first fighter used in Brady's body shot series, but Gillis accepted the callout on a repost from another Philadelphia-based personality named 'Maniac Malloy.' Before that, Brady went on to absorb body shots from his son and fellow BKFC fighter Itso Babulaidze.

Whether Gillis follows through or not remains to be seen. For now, fans can expect to see him in Brady's corner at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Pat Brady to face Bear Hill at BKFC Knucklemania VI

BKFC president David Feldman | BKFC

Brady is not from Philadelphia, but rather from New Jersey. However, he is coming off a 53-second knockout win over Zach Calmus in the City of Brotherly Love, where he is set to return in February.

Brady, 2-0, will continue his surge in the BKFC heavyweight division against the also undefeated Bear Hill. Both fighters enter the matchup with a pair of knockouts to their name, making for an electric pairing with a potential top-five ranking on the line.

The fight was announced at the BKFC Knucklemania VI introductory press conference on Dec. 17. Brady was present at the event, where he was asked about his pursuit of Gillis, who had not yet accepted his invitation, but Hill was not.

Fans might not yet be too familiar with Hill, who has yet to compete in a major event. However, he continues to turn heads each time out and has a memorable look with his waist-length beard.

The fight has not yet populated the official event page, making its placement on the card unknown. Both fighters' track records suggest it will be on the pay-per-view main card.

