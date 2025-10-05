BKFC 82 Results: Mike Perry Defends King of Violence Title Against Jeremy Stephens
Mike Perry had a lot to prove in his return at BKFC 82, and he delivered on all expectations.
After over a year away, Perry returned to defend his King of Violence title at BKFC 82. He did so with a vengeance, walking down Jeremy Stephens for all five rounds before earning the stoppage with 30 seconds left in the fight.
Perry was the bigger man and fought like it, eating everything Stephens threw at him but continuing to move forward undeterred. 'Platinum' landed 130 punches throughout the 9.5-minute fight and landed six knockdowns en route to the TKO finish.
Stephens had his moments and split Perry's face open, but the power difference was evident from the jump. Perry landed his first knockdown in the third round before flooring Stephens twice in the fourth round and sending him to the canvas three times in the final frame.
Perry's victory came less than half an hour after Christine Ferea took her career to the next level in the co-main event.
Ferea, the BKFC women's flyweight title, moved up to 138 pounds to face Jessica Borga for the inaugural Queen of Violence title. Ferea came out on top of a back-and-forth brawl that saw both fighters go down, before 'Misfit' landed a thudding right hand in the fourth round to close the show.
BKFC 82 also marked the final fight of Jimmie Rivera's illustrious career. After knocking out Timmy Mason in the third round, Rivera announced in front of his hometown fans that he would be ending his career on a high note.
While Rivera said that he will turn his full attention to his police career, he left the door open for a potential return. The UFC veteran was initially scheduled to face Frankie Edgar on the event, and he said that is the only fight that could lure him back into the ring.
After the first two fights ended in a decision, the final eight bouts of the night all concluded with a knockout.
View the full BKFC 82 results below.
BKFC 82 results
Main card
- (C) Mike Perry def. Jeremy Stephens by KO/TKO in Round 5 (1:35), for the BKFC King of Violence title
- Christine Ferea def. Jessica Borga by KO/TKO in Round 4 (0:26), for the BKFC Queen of Violence title
- Jimmie Rivera def. Timmy Mason by KO/TKO in Round 3 (0:20)
- Oluwale Bamgbose def. Karl Roberson by KO/TKO in Round 2 (0:58)
- Quentin Gaskins def. Phil Caracappa by KO/TKO in Round 1 (1:53)
- Jeff Lentz def. Elijah Harris by KO/TKO in Round 1 (2:00)
- Mike Trizano def. JC Deleon by KO/TKO in Round 1 (0:20)
Prelims
- Pat Carroll def. Aleem Whitfield by KO/TKO in Round 2 (0:25)
- Jmani Oliver def. Irakli Ghvinjilia by unanimous decision (48-45, 48-44, 47-45)
- Justin Clark def. Ishiah Carson by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 50-43)
