Manny Pacquiao Admits He Must 'Punish' Himself For Mario Barrios Fight
On July 19, 2025, legendary Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao will be coming out of retirement to face reigning WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios.
It feels like every boxer, both active and retired, has given their opinions about Pacquiao fighting at 46 years old, questioning whether this is the right choice for a guy who hasn't won a professional bout since 2019 and looked like a shell of his former self during an exhibition fight last year.
But regardless of what anybody else thinks, Pacquiao is clearly set on this decision. And all indications are that he's leaving no stone unturned when it comes to preparing not only to fight, but beat Barrios when the two go toe to toe in Las Vegas, Nevada, in July.
Pacquiao did an interview with Lance Pugmire of BoxingScene that was released on May 29. And at one point in the interview, the "Pac Man" sent a strong message about his training ahead of this Barrios showdown.
“I’m still excited for it, and I’m enjoying all the training,” Pacquiao said. “I still have the passion like before, so I’m excited I don’t have to worry about that. I’m confident I’ll win the fight. But I’m not taking it lightly and not underestimating him.
"I have to punish myself as I’ve done before in training," he added. “I know the fans are excited to watch Manny Pacquiao again. I will do my best, and that’s why I’m doing [this] in training, doing all the hard work like I did before in the gym. I’m here to put up a good fight. I won’t let the fans down.”
When asked about potentially becoming a champion again at his age, Pacquiao added, “It means a lot to come back, and I asked that of the Lord.”
The interview ended with Pugmire asking Pacquiao if he is going to consider another fight after this Barrios bout.
“I don’t know. One at a time. I need to focus on this one fight,” he answered.
There's no doubt that fans will need to see how Pacquiao fares in this upcoming fight before deciding whether they want to see him fighting in the ring again.
