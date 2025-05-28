Undefeated Champion Predicts Brutal 'Beating' For Manny Pacquiao During Return Fight
The boxing world is now 52 days away from seeing the legendary Manny Pacquiao come out of retirement to face reigning WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on July 19.
There has been a ton of buzz about this fight taking place, with opinions varying greatly about whether the 46-year-old Pacquiao has a chance against the 30-year-old Barrios, or whether he would have been wiser to remain retired and preserve his health.
What's for sure is that while Barrios isn't considered unbeatable by any means, Pacquiao could have chosen a much easier opponent for his first professional fight in about four years. But he clearly wants one more opportunity to secure a belt, which is why he was allowed to cut the line of contenders and go toe to toe against the reigning champion.
One champion who some consider unbeatable is Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez, the current WBC world super-flyweight champion, who holds a perfect 21-0 professional record (14 KOs) and is a top pound-for-pound fighter.
And during a May 27 interview with Fight Hub TV, Rodriguez made a harrowing prediction about Pacquiao's chances in this upcoming Barrios bout.
When asked his prediction for the Pacquiao fight, Rodriguez said, "I think Mario is gonna go out there and just put a beating on Manny. I think Manny is a little too old. But I mean, he's a legend, already did what he did, so I don't really see a reason for him to come back.
"But if he wants to get in the ring with Mario, I guess Mario has to show him that he has the youth, and Manny Pacquiao should have just stayed retired," Rodriguez added.
It's worth noting that Rodriguez and Barrios are both from the same area, grew up together, and are close friends, which surely made Rodriguez's fight prediction somewhat biased.
Although Rodriguez isn't alone in thinking Pacquiao might have a long night ahead of him on July 19.
The Latest Boxing News
Terence Crawford Makes Optimistic Manny Pacquiao Fight Prediction
Manny Pacquiao Can 'Dominate' Mario Barrios, Says Freddie Roach
Freddie Roach Admits He Didn't Want Manny Pacquiao To Come Out Of Retirement
Paulie Malignaggi Aims Brutal Dig At Mario Barrios, Predicts Pacquiao vs Barrios Winner