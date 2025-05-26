Manny Pacquiao Can 'Dominate' Mario Barrios, Says Freddie Roach
When 46-year-old boxing icon Manny Pacquiao enters the ring against reigning WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on July 19, 2025, it will have been six years and one day since his last victory in a professional fight, which came against Keith Thurman.
It's no secret that there's a good deal of concern about Pacquiao coming out of retirement at his age, especially because he's facing a guy who's in his prime and hungrier than ever to prove a point against Pacquiao.
Although there's also an argument to be made that Barrios is the perfect opponent for Pacquiao. Not only does he present an opportunity for Pacquiao to reclaim a world championship belt (thus cutting others who are more deserving in line), but many also believe Barrios is a beatable champion, especially if Pacquiao can land power punches in the early rounds.
Another clear positive for Pacquiao heading into this fight is that he has longtime head trainer Freddie Roach back in his corner. This duo has been working together for over 20 years, and Roach's guidance and wisdom have been a key cog in Pacquiao's career.
It's no surprise that Roach is confident heading into this bout against Barrios. However, a May 26 quote from an interview he did with Boxing Scene conveys just how confident Roach truly is.
“And then they asked me, ‘Who do you pick [for Pacquiao to fight in his return]?’ I said, ‘We’re going for one fight. We’re going for the best fight.’ It’s somebody that he can dominate. And I think that he can do it," Roach is quoted as saying about Barrios.
Of course, Roach saying that Pacquiao can dominate Barrios is far from a guarantee that it's going to happen. But it sounds like Roach believes his guy can get his hand raised on July 19.
