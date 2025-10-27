Manny Pacquiao Drops Floyd Mayweather 'Top Boxer' Praise Amid Rematch Reveal
On October 27, Ring Magazine made an X post revealing that Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are in talks for a potential rematch in 2026, which would likely be broadcast on Netflix.
Of course, the first bout between Mayweather and Pacquiao took place on May 2, 2015, and Mayweather won via unanimous decision (118–110, 116–112, 116–112) to retain his WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring welterweight titles and extend his undefeated professional record to 48-0.
There was a lot of frustration regarding that initial fight taking place too late in both guys' respective professional careers, especially because many fans felt like Mayweather intentionally delayed the fight for years so that he wouldn't face Pacquiao at his best. This is why news regarding a potential rematch has been met with criticism on social media.
Fast forward 11 years, and both of these guys are closer to 50 than they are to 45. However, Pacquiao has back to being an active professional, as he produced a great performance against reigning WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios back in July that ended up in a draw.
While Mayweather hasn't fought professionally since 2017, he has taken part in several exhibition bouts and is also reportedly in talks to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition sometime in the spring of 2026.
Manny Pacquiao Gives Floyd Mayweather Flowers With Top Boxer Comments
Pacquiao has been in the news for several reasons of late. Before this news about a potential Mayweather rematch broke on October 27, it came out that Pacquiao was appointed as Vice President of the International Boxing Association (IBA), which is a legendary boxing sanctioning body that plays a role in sport's involvement in the Olympics.
The IBF's Instagram account posted a video on October 26 where Pacquiao was about the top boxer in history for several different aspects of the sweet science.
When it came to the best jab, the best footwork, and the best defense, Pacquiao listed Mayweather as the top boxer.
For boxing IQ and chin, he cited Juan Manuel Marquez. When it came to personality, Pacquiao named Marco Antonio Barrera. And he chose Julio Cesar Chavez for the best knockout artist.
Finally, Pacquiao was asked who the best boxer of all time is, and listed himself.
Pacquiao clearly still has a lot of respect for Mayweather's boxing abilities, which is likely why he's willing to share the ring with him once again at some point in 2026.
