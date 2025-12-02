Conor Benn Calls Out Next Targets As He Receives No. 1 Welterweight Ranking

Conor Benn was able to get revenge on Chris Eubank Jr. in November, as he was able to hand his bitter rival a one-sided loss via unanimous decision.

The win for Benn meant that he had gotten back the only loss he had in his career, when he was on the wrong side of a decision against Eubank Jr. in April.

Despite the pair being one apiece after two completed bouts, there is seemingly no interest in a third fight from the perspective of Benn, who has shot down talks of a trilogy. Instead, 'The Destroyer' is looking to move on to different things.

Conor Benn Eyes Winner Of Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia As He Recieves Welterweight Ranking

Ryan Garcia misses weight, weighing in at 143.2lbs for his bout with WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney on April 18, 2024. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Despite his two outings in 2025 coming at middleweight against Chris Eubank, Benn has now been given the number one ranking at welterweight by the WBC following his win.

The current holder of the WBC World Welterweight title is Mario Barrios, who fought Manny Pacquiao to a draw in July. Although there was no winner of the bout between Barrios and 46-year-old Pacquiao, it is understood that the pair will not be competing in a rematch.

Instead, it is rumored that Barrios will take on Ryan Garcia in the early stages of 2026 for the WBC World Welterweight title.

Should the fight come to fruition, Benn has made his intent clear on his Instagram.

"Just got the news that I've been made number one in the WBC rankings [at welterweight], mandatory for the WBC world title. I'm watching Barrios vs Garcia closely. I want the winner early next year." Conor Benn

The bout between Barrios and Garcia has not been made official at the time of writing. However, Garcia has implied that he will challenge for the WBC on February 21, 2026.

After being promoted to full champion from interim status, Barrios has made two successful title defenses. However, he is yet to get a win as the reigning champion.

Draws against Pacquiao and Abel Ramos would see Barrios maintain his welterweight title, with another big fight seemingly in the firing line for the Mexican-American.

Benn last weighed in at 147 pounds in April 2022, when he defeated Chris van Heerden via TKO in Manchester. However, the British fighter has been adamant all year that he will return to the weight class following the conclusion of his bitter rivalry with Eubank Jr.

