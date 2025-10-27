Boxing

Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao Rematch News Has Boxing Fans All Saying The Same Thing

The boxing community is in agreement about a report that Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao might be rematching in 2026.

Grant Young

Apr 29, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao pose for a photo during a press conference at KA Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao pose for a photo during a press conference at KA Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Floyd "Money" Mayweather and Manny "Pac Man" Pacquiao faced off on May 2, 2015, in what was arguably the biggest boxing fight of this century between two of the biggest names in the sport's storied history.

Mayweather and Pacquiao had been circling each other for years when this fight was finally made, as they had been competing in similar weight classes for years. However, many believe the fight took so long to get made because Mayweather wanted to wait until Pacquiao was out of his prime so that he would have a better chance of beating him.

Pacquiao was 36 years old when he entered the ring that night (in which the WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring welterweight titles were on the line), while Mayweather was 38. And ultimately, Mayweather's plan seemed to pay off, as he defeated Pacquiao by unanimous decision in 12 rounds (118–110, 116–112, 116–112) to retain his welterweight belts and extend his undefeated professional record to 48-0.

Floyd Mayweather celebrates on the ropes after his welterweight championship bout against Manny Pacquiao
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite Mayweather's successful performance, many boxing fans were still frustrated that this iconic fight occurred when both guys were at the tail end of their respective careers.

Imagine what those fans are thinking on October 27, 2025, as Ring Magazine's Inside The Ring show made an X post that read, "‼️ Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao are in talks for a potential rematch in 2026, The Ring’s @MikeCoppinger has learned.

"The fight is being explored as another Netflix boxing event."

Boxing Fans React to Mayweather vs. Pacquiao Rematch Report

While this is just a report and doesn't confirm that Mayweather and Pacquiao will be rematching, the boxing community's initial reaction is still that these two shouldn't be fighting at their respective ages, 11 years after their first fight.

"Its was 6 years late 11 years ago," @RokerEndDweller wrote in a reply.

@CJC_1023 added, "Let me be the first to say…we do not care."

Another fan posted a GIF of Meryl Streep booing.

"Im sick of old men fighting," added @shininggodms.

@Im_K1992 added, "The fight absolutely no one asked for or wants."

"They fought in 2015 six years to late. It’s gonna be 17 years late by time this rolls around," another fan chimed in.

"It was 5 years too late about 15 years ago lol," said @alxryc.

"🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ it was trash when they fought years ago who wanna see this shit now??? Lol I’ll watch tho but naaaahhh b," added @IAMCTYS.

TV broadcaster Jason Hagholm added, "Senior Citizens Tour".

"These old ass mfs lol. I will watch it tho," noted smitty_gonzales.

Regardless of how upset fans might be about this potential rematch, there's no doubt they'll be watching if and when it airs.

