Manny Pacquiao Elected To International Boxing Hall Of Fame - IBHF
By Isaac Nyamungu
Manny Pacquiao, the Philippines legend, who won titles in a record eight weight classes ranging from flyweight to super welterweight while becoming one of boxing's largest draws, was elected Thursday, December 5, 2024, to the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHF).
He will be among those inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2025, the organization declared. Pacquiao, 45, was a world champion from flyweight (112 pounds) through super welterweight (154 pounds) divisions in a career that spanned from 1995 to 2021.
The southpaw superstar finished with a record of 62 wins, eight losses and two draws.
Manny delivered a captivating victory On December 6, 2008 over Oscar De La Hoya in a welterweight bout at the MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas. The match was catapulted “Pac Man” to another degree and show-cased his ability as he surrendered a one-sided beat-down to Oscar De La Hoya.
Pacquiao was cherished for his humility inside and outside the ring, his indelible boxing spirit and generous charitable attempts for his homeland. His star-making performance was an 11-round destruction of Barrera in 2003. His final signature win was against Keith Thurman in 2019 at age 40.
Pacquiao, fellow boxers Michael Nunn and Vinny Paz and referee Kenny Bayless are among 14 personalities set to be enshrined June 5-8 at the Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York. Others include women's modern boxers Yessica Chavez, Anne Sophie Mathis and Mary Jo Sanders, along with Cathy "Cat" Davis in the trailblazer category. In the nonparticipant category: referee Kenny Bayless, cut man Al Gavin and referee Harry Gibbs.
Pacquiao, who fought in some of the blockbuster bouts of the 2000s before returning home to the Philippines to serve in its government, will be enshrined on June 8 as the headline name in the 2025 class.
“I am so happy that I have been selected to enter the International Boxing Hall of Fame. This certainly is a wonderful Christmas gift,” said Manny in a statement delivered by the IBHF.
“Throughout my career, as a professional fighter and a public servant, it has been my goal to bring honor to my country, the Philippines, and my fellow Filipinos around the world,” said the only wrestler in history to score eight world titles in varied weight classes.
He joins into the Hall of Fame his countryman Gabriel “Flash” Elorde, a 1960s super featherweight world champion who died in 1985 and in 1993 became the first Asian inducted into the Hall.
“Today, I am humbled knowing that in June, I will receive boxing’s highest honor, joining our national hero, Flash Elorde, as well as my trainer and friend Freddie Roach. I am very grateful to those who voted for me, and I look forward to celebrating with family, friends, and fans at Induction Weekend in Canastota, New York,” he said.