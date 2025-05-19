Manny Pacquiao Gives Terence Crawford Advice On Beating Canelo Alvarez
The boxing world is still buzzing about the fact that 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao will be coming out of retirement to face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios later on this summer.
Regardless of how fans view Pacquiao's decision, the bottom line is that he's still one of the biggest names in the entire sport, and his return to the ring is going to attract a ton of attention.
And Pacquiao isn't the only blockbuster name to be have a fight in place for this summer. Last week, the rematch between Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach was finalized for mid-August, and of course pound-for-pound greats Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will be fighting in September.
Just about everybody has a stance on whether Crawford can actually compete with Canelo, given he's moving up several weight classes in order to fight him.
If there's anybody who knows how to succeed moving up weight classes, it's Pacquiao, as he was an eight-division world champion in his incredible career.
This is why it was fascinating to hear Pacquiao offer up advice to Crawford when he fights Canelo during his time speaking with FightHype on May 18.
"Good for Canelo," Pacquiao initially said when asked his opinion of the Canelo vs. Crawford fight. When asked if he had any advice for Crawford in moving up weight classes, he then said, "My advice to him is to focus on speed. The speed and style."
It seems clear that Crawford's speed advantage will be a key factor in him potentially beating Canelo.
