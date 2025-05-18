50 Cent Calls Out Floyd Mayweather Over $100 Million Bankruptcy Lawsuit
Rap legend and boxing icon 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather used to be great friends.
Then, before Mayweather served a three-month prison sentence in 2012, he asked the rapper to take charge of his 'The Money Team' boxing promotion company. 50 Cent agreed and reportedly did what he was asked to do.
Once Mayweather got out of prison, 50 Cent reportedly asked for $1 million that he claimed he was owed from running 'The Money Team,' but Mayweather allegedly never paid him. This sparked a beef between Mayweather and 50 Cent, which came to a head with a viral video 50 Cent made that issued a disrespectful challenge to the boxing icon during the ice bucket challenge craze.
A decade later, 50 Cent revealed that while he and Mayweather ended their feud, their close relationship was never rekindled.
And it seems that their beef may have started again, after 50 Cent trolled Mayweather over the boxer filing a $100 million lawsuit against Business Insider. Reporter Daniel Geiger wrote an article that asserted Mayweather's 62-building Manhattan real estate portfolio, which he announced he'd acquired, never actually occurred, as the report stated there was no evidence a sale was made.
Mayweather made a (now-deleted) Instagram post that reposted Mayweather speaking on a recent panel. When asked about the lawsuit, Mayweather said, "I'm 48 years old, and I’ve never sued a media outlet. But the media outlets, throughout my life, have bashed me, talked bad about me, spoke bad about my family.
"Now, I have always been judged because of how I present myself when I'm promoting a fight. You cannot judge me for entertaining the people when I'm promoting a fight. Judge me for the person that you know."
50 Cent's caption wrote, "Well that case is going nowhere because you didn't do the deal champ. 😆 He must must have named the writer separately to make him have to pay his own legal team. Champ mad. 😆"
We imagine this won't sit well with Mayweather.
