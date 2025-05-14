Top Boxing Trainer Makes Worrying Manny Pacquiao Return Fight Prediction
The announcement of 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao coming out of retirement to fight reigning WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios at some point later this summer has been met with a ton of criticism from fans and media pundits alike.
This was conveyed by the sentiment DAZN boxing analyst Ade Oladipo shared on May 13 when he said, "This is embarrassing. But it's also a bit disgraceful. Manny Pacquiao, as you just said, is 46 years of age... It is clear to see that this guy can no longer do it at any level, let alone world championship level. And Manny Pacquiao is a volume fighter.
"You can't do that type of output at 46. It's just not gonna be there. I find it almost comical what [the WBC] are doing," he added.
Robert Garcia, who is one of the world's top boxing trainers, went as far as to predict how Pacquaio will look in his return during a May 14 interview with BoxingScene.
"I think we're going to be worried about what happens in that fight"- Robert Garcia
"Barrios is young, Barrios is a strong guy that could actually hurt Manny. Manny didn't look good in his last performance. This was a couple years ago, and it was kind of embarrassing to see Manny end up like that. Hopefully he gets in really good shape... but I don't see things going right with Manny at this point anymore."
He later added, "It might be sad to see Manny back in the ring. That's what I'm thinking."
All fans can do is hope Pacquiao manages to avoid serious injury once he enters the ring again.
