Tyson Fury Defends Daniel Dubois, Slams "Jealous" Boxers In NSFW Rant
Tyson Fury took to social media today to defend Daniel Dubois against quitting accusations by the boxing community.
In the main event at Wembley Stadium on July 19, Dubois took on Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title. From the start, Usyk took control of the fight and by round five had finished off Dubois with a devastating left, putting Dubois to the canvas for the second time in the round and final time of the fight.
In the clash's aftermath, many Dubois critics have voiced their opinion on the matter, alleging Dubois quit. But Tyson Fury has now come to Dubois' defense, rejecting the claims and slamming the naysayers. Fury even offered Dubois an olive branch.
In a video posted on social media, Fury laid out the facts, saying:
Right guys, quick one. I keep getting asked about this Dubois situation and all this quitting stuff and whatever else. Here's the facts. The facts are, young Daniel did his best against one of the greatest champions that has ever been and he was not good enough, he came up short. He got put down twice. What do you want him to do? Die in the ring? There is no first place for getting battered and still losing.
Fury continued, calling out other fighters for being jealous of Dubois' earnings:
"The lad did his best, he was not going to win the fight. He's better off getting out of there. There is a lot of jealousy in boxing. Especially when an individual is making a lot of money. A lot of jealous fighters slagging someone off who did his best and had the guts to get in there."
There is no cowards in boxing. When you are in that ring and fighting world heavyweight champions, there is no cowards. So all credit deserves to Daniel. He worked his b******* from being an eight year, and f***** won a world title and fought f****** Usyk for the undisputed. Now he is sitting at home, a multi millionaire at 27, doing whatever the f*** he wants."
Finally, Fury gave Dubois his flowers and offered an olive branch, inviting him to train in Morecambe, Lancashire.
Daniel, if you ever get to see this, chin up son. Your dad is proud, everybody is proud of you. You've come from a kid to a man to being the world heavyweight champion and boxed at Wembley in front of 100,000 people. You can'y beat that kid"
And if you ever want to do any training with a f****** real straight man, come yourself to Morecambe, anytime you want kid, because there is no jealousy here, and there is no f****** people putting others down. I call them 'dreamcrushers' and jealous b******s. Exactly, that is what yous are. A load of dirty jealous w******. Get up Daniel Dubois! Get up!"
Even greater spotlight was put on Dubois today when video surfaced of an alleged party held at his mansion just hours ahead of his fight against Usyk.
