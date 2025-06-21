Manny Pacquiao Reveals Why He Has 'Pity' For Floyd Mayweather
The two most popular boxers of the 21st century are arguably Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. And while each of these legendary fighters produced truly incredible professional careers that combined 27 world championship belts in 13 weight classes between them, they could not be more different when it comes to how they live their lives outside of the ring.
In addition to being a politician, Pacquiao is an extremely religious man who is humble, family-oriented, gives all his glory to God, and offers large sums of his earnings to charity. While Mayweather is also known to be charitable, he prefers a more material lifestyle that glorifies gambling, partying, and lavish spending in various industries across the world.
That's not to say that one of these is better than the other. But it goes to show that success in the boxing ring can lead to vastly contrasting lifestyles depending on the fighter.
However, Pacquiao doesn't seem to agree with the way Mayweather lives his life, which was conveyed in comments that "Pac Man" made during a June 18 interview on the George Janko podcast.
When Janko asked Pacquiao whether fighting Mayweather back in 2015 (which Mayweather won via unanimous decision) got in his nerves because Floyd is "boastful", Pacquiao responded by saying, "Yeah, he's boastful. I think his God is the material things, money, everything like that.
"And I'm pity with him. I'm pity with him. Because I want to share the word of God in him, if he believes [in] God," Pacquiao added.
Props to Pacquiao for speaking so honestly about his opinion of Mayweather. It definitely would be interesting to see how these legends of the sport interacted with each other, and whether one would be willing to adopt the other's lifestyle.
The Latest Boxing News
Terence Crawford Reveals If Rematch And Rehydration Clauses Are Included In Canelo Alvarez Deal
Teofimo Lopez Gets Candid About Manny Pacquiao Prediction, Devin Haney Fight Failure
Floyd Mayweather Roasts Devin Haney With 9-Word Teofimo Lopez Fight Advice
Manny Pacquiao Doesn't Approve Of Son's Professional Boxing Career