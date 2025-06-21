Terence Crawford Reveals If Rematch And Rehydration Clauses Are Included In Canelo Alvarez Deal
Terence Crawford is set to move up two weight classes to take on Canelo Alvarez on September 13. The bout will be contested for the undisputed super middleweight title and The Ring has introduced a special $188,000 belt for the fight.
Crawford is considered the smaller fighter, who'd rely on his speed and athleticism against a power puncher like Canelo. 'Bud', though, knows how to get a knockout. 31 of his 41 professional wins have come by stoppage.
Crawford has now answered whether he has a rematch clause for the Canelo fight. For a clash of such magnitude, a rematch clause is often put in place. 'Bud', however, has claimed there isn't one for the Canelo deal.
He also claimed that there's no rehydration weight restriction post weigh-in. A similar clause might have favored 'Bud' due to his lighter weight. However, he has claimed that he wants Canelo at his best, meaning there can't be any excuses after the contest.
Crawford said in a recent interview:
No I didn't [ask for a rematch clause]. No it's not [weight clause not included]. Because, I want him at his best. I don't want no excuses. I don't want no reasons why he didn't feel good or anything. I want him at his best.
Terence Crawford also addressed Oscar De La Hoya's comments about his Canelo Alvarez fight. 'The Golden Boy' previously claimed that Israil Madrimov managed to push Crawford backwards and Canelo will run him out of the ring.
Crawford refused to give much importance to those comments and claimed that come fight night all the questions will be answered.
