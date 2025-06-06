Floyd Mayweather Roasts Devin Haney With 9-Word Teofimo Lopez Fight Advice
On June 2, it was reported that a fight between boxing superstars Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez was finalized and would be taking place on August 16 in Saudi Arabia. While Lopez and Haney have been circling each other for years, this fight announcement came as a surprise to many, if only because the thought was that Haney was going to rematch Ryan Garcia later this year.
But Garcia losing to Rolly Romero on the Times Square May 2 card (which Haney and Lopez also both fought on) threw that plan into flux. And once the dust settled, Haney vs. Lopez appeared to be the fight — until it wasn't. Since that initial June 2 announcement, this fight has collapsed completely, apparently because Lopez is unstable mentally (which anybody seeing his social media activity could discern).
When speaking with Ring Magazine on June 5, Lopez's co-manager Keith Connolly said, “We want to thank His Excellency for the opportunity and everything he has done for Teo. We planned on fighting, but with what was going on he wanted to make sure he was 100% right mentally and physically and August was just too quick of a turnaround."
Lopez has spent time training at one of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's gyms of late. And during a chat on X spaces on June 5, Lopez spoke about Mayweather's advice for a potential Haney fight.
When Lopez was asked how Floyd feels about him fighting Haney, Lopez said, "Yeah, [Mayweather] just said 'Put your hands up and walk that m*********** down!'" per a YouTube video from Fight Hub TV.
While Lopez isn't always the most reliable person and his word often must be taken with a grain of salt, if what he said is true, Mayweather clearly doesn't hold Haney's skills in the ring in the highest regard.
