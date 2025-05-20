Manny Pacquiao Shrugs Off Mario Barrios 16-Year Age Gap With Chill 4-Word Reply
There has been a lot of chatter about 46-year-old Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao's return to the ring against reigning champion Mario Barrios later this summer, ever since this was announced last week.
Much of this chatter has pertained to Pacquiao's age. Not only is he 16 years older than his opponent, but he hadn't looked good in the fights he had before entering retirement. Therefore, given that Barrios is in the prime of his career, there's clear concern from Pacquiao's devoted fanbase that he has bit off way more than he can chew and is risking his health by stepping into the ring.
When Pacquiao's head trainer Buboy Fernandez spoke with FightHype on May 19, he was asked about fans being concerned with Pacquiao still fighting at 46 years of age and said, “Don't judge the number, judge the punch."
Fans are hoping that Pacquiao's punching power shows itself when he enters the ring against Barrios.
In the meantime, they're going to have to trust not only Fernandez's sentiment about the age gap, but also what Pacquiao had as a message when asked about being 16 years older than his upcoming opponent, which was conveyed during a May 19 interview with FightHype.
“Don’t worry about it," Pacquiao said with a laugh when asked about Barrios having the youth advantage.
Perhaps if Pacquiao is this unconcerned, his fans can exhale and feel more optimistic about his chances against Barrios this summer.
Then again, maybe Pacquiao isn't worried because he knows the amount of money he's making in his return.
The Latest Boxing News
Manny Pacquiao Trainer's 7-Word Message To Old Age Critics Says It All
Manny Pacquiao Gives Terence Crawford Advice On Beating Canelo Alvarez
Manny Pacquiao's Son Concerned About 46-Year-Old Father Fighting Again
New Manny Pacquiao Training Footage Sparks Concern Among Boxing Fans