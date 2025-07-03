Mario Barrios Coach Makes Manny Pacquiao Knockout Promise
In 16 days, Manny Pacquiao will be facing Mario Barrios for his WBC welterweight championship belt. While it feels like intrigue for this fight has gradually simmered down ever since it was announced earlier this year, there's no doubt that anticipation will rise once again during fight week, especially when Barrios and Pacquiao face off against each other.
Both sides seem confident about their chances. While Pacquiao obviously has the stronger resumé and vital experience, Barrios is the much younger fighter (he's 30 years old while Pacquiao is 46), has the physical advantages, and has been much more active in recent years.
Only time will tell which of these two will end up having the upper hand on July 19.
However, Barrios' side is making bold claims before going toe-to-toe with the Filipino icon. And some of these claims were included in a July 3 article from Alan Dawson of Uncrowned.
“If we're in the sixth and seventh round, and we have a chance to take him out, we will,” Barrios' head coach Bob Santos promised. He then added, “We have to do that, because if you keep him around, all it takes in this sport is one shot. You could think you're thriving in the fight, but, then — boom! It’s good night [and you’ve lost]. If the opportunity comes to take Manny out, we are taking him out.”
Barrios expanded on this sentiment by saying, “I know if at any point [Pacquiao] has me hurt, then there’s no question [he’d pull the trigger on me]. So, it’s not personal. It’s just business. I’m honored to be sharing the ring with a legend but, at the end of the day, he’s trying to take my title. I’m the champion for a reason. Of course, I’m going to try and take him out.
“I wouldn’t call it sad — but that’s just the reality of boxing," he added.
Barrios certainly has the tools to put Pacquiao to sleep.
