Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Laments Court Ruling With Honest $25,000 Admission
Gervonta "Tank" Davis has had a checkered history with the law.
According to a 2023 article from ESPN, Davis was involved in an altercation at a Virginia mall in 2019, where he shoved a police officer. He was charged with simple battery and domestic violence in February 2020, and he faced 14 charges after reportedly fleeing a scene of a car accident that involved four people in November 2020. After pleading guilty to this hit-and-run, Davis served 90 days of house arrest in 2023.
In December 2022, Davis was arrested for allegedly striking a woman with a "closed hand type slap." However, these charges were ultimately dropped in 2023 because the woman involved declined to press charges on Davis.
He was also recently involved in a legal battle with former manager Wayne Roy and creditor Kevin Batiste, where the WBA lightweight champion had to pay Roy and Batiste $468,000 to settle the case.
All of these brush-ups with the law are not a good look for anybody, let alone for somebody as high-profile as Davis, who is one of boxing's biggest names at this point in his career. And it sounds like Tank is tired of having to deal with the court system, as indicated by an X post he made on July 1 that suggests his frustration with a five-figure fine the legal system tried to send his way.
"The last time I went to court..the city tried to fined me for 25k," Davis wrote in the X post.
While it's unknown what this trip to court entailed, what "city" Tank is referring to, why they tried to fine him $25,000, or whether he ultimately paid this fine, it's clear that the champion was irked by the court's attempt to take his money.
Davis certainly has the $25,000 to give the court if need be. But that doesn't mean he wants to part ways with his money without good reason.
