Mario Barrios Speaks Out After Lopsided Loss to Ryan Garcia

Mario Barrios promised fans he would be back after Ryan Garcia handed him the third loss of his career.

Barrios' loss to Garcia was his first since 2022 and cost him the WBC welterweight belt, which he has held since mid-2024. In his first public comments since the loss, the now-former champion admitted that Garcia fought "smarter" than him on Saturday night and vowed to be "back better."

"Wasn't my night Saturday, Garcia fought the smarter fight," Barrios said, via Ring Magazine. "But I'll be back better."

Barrios doubled down on the message on Instagram, declaring that he would "be back" on his story.

Barrios had nothing for Garcia all night from the opening bell. Garcia dropped him 23 seconds into the fight and was in cruise control from that point on to piece together arguably the best performance of his career.

Garcia threw more punches than Barrios in every round and out-landed him in 10 of the 12 rounds. Only one judge gave him the 12-0 sweep, but none gave Barrios more than two rounds.

Garcia also landed a career-high 82 jabs to just 63 from Barrios, despite the latter owning a four-inch reach advantage. Barrios had never absorbed as many jabs from any previous opponent, according to Compubox.

Barrios has now been knocked down five times in his last eight fights while landing just four knockdowns in that frame.

Ryan Garcia sends Mario Barrios back to the drawing board

Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The two-division champion is still just 30 and has ample time to fight his way back into the title picture, as unlikely as it might seem. Barrios has already done it once before, with few giving him a chance when he beat Yordenis Ugas to claim the interim 147-pound title in 2023.

Barrios fell to 29-3-2 in the loss. He entered the fight after consecutive draws against Abel Ramos and Manny Pacquiao, leaving him winless since May 2024. Barrios is now just 3-3-2 in his last eight fights.

The last time Barrios lost his belt, he moved up to welterweight after getting stopped by Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in the 11th round, losing the WBA super lightweight title. He has yet to indicate any plans to move divisions again in the days since his loss to Garcia.

Although Barrios just lost the title, he is only the No. 10-ranked welterweight contender by The Ring and unranked by the WBA, WBO and IBF.