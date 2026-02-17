How to Watch Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia: Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
In one of the strangest title fights of the year, WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios returns to defend his title against Ryan Garcia on Feb. 21.
Despite being two of the most popular boxers in the 147-pound division, Barrios and Garcia each seek their first victory in over a year. Barrios is coming off a pair of draws, most notably against Manny Pacquiao in his lone 2025 outing, leaving him winless since May 2024, when he notched his first title defense against Fabian Maidana.
Garcia also fought once in 2025, losing an uninspiring unanimous decision to Rolando 'Rolly' Romero. Garcia was a massive favorite to win the then-vacant WBA welterweight title but was uncharacteristically timid after getting knocked down early.
With Garcia's previous win over Devin Haney getting overturned to a no-contest, 'King Ry' has not had an official victory since December 2023, when he stopped Oscar Duarte in the eighth round.
Barrios and Garcia headline a three-title fight card billed as 'The Ring: High Stakes.' Richardson Hitchins defends the IBF super lightweight title in the co-main event, with Gary Antuanne Russell putting the WBA 140-pound belt on the line in the first title fight of the night.
Hitchins will defend his title against Duarte, while Russell will face undefeated Andy Hiraoka in the featured slot. Hitchins will attempt his second title defense eight months after defeating George Kambosos Jr. Russell's fight will be his first defense, 11 months after his crowning victory over Jose Valenzuela.
Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia Tale of the Tape
Mario Barrios
Ryan Garcia
Age
30
27
Height
6'0"
5'9"
Reach
74 in
70 in
Record
29-2-2
24-2, one no-contest
KOs
18
20
Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia location
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia date
Date: Saturday, February 21
Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia time
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (main event ringwalk approximately 12 a.m. EST)
Prelims: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
How to watch Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia
Stream: DAZN PPV
Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia fight card
(C) Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia, for the WBC welterweight title
(C) Richardson Hitchins vs. Oscar Duarte, for the IBF super lightweight title
(C) Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Any Hiraoka, for the WBA super lightweight title
Frank Martin vs. Nahir Wright, super lightweight
Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Sena Agbeko, super middleweight
Amari Jones vs. Luis Arias, middleweight
Joshua Edwards vs. Brandon Colantonio, heavyweight
