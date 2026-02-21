Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia Odds and Prediction
Still seeking his first win as the WBC welterweight champion, Mario Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) returns to defend his belt against Ryan Garcia (24-2 with one no-contest, 20 KOs) on Saturday.
Barrios, 30, returns for the first time since his draw with Manny Pacquiao in July 2025. The draw was his second consecutive, following a split draw with Abel Ramos, leaving the champion winless since May 2024, when he defeated Fabian Maidana.
Garcia, 27, is on an even longer drought, with his last official victory coming against Oscar Duarte in December 2023. The popular Garcia is coming off a disappointing loss to Rolando 'Rolly' Romero in May 2025, yet finds himself in another world title fight.
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia moneyline odds
Mario Barrios: +195
Ryan Garcia: -250
Over 10.5 Rounds: -135
Under 10.5 Rounds: +100
Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia method of victory
Mario Barrios by decision: +320
Mario Barrios by KO/TKO: +750
Ryan Garcia by decision: +240
Ryan Garcia by KO/TKO: +120
Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia prediction
Despite entering the fight as the champion riding a five-fight unbeaten streak, Barrios finds himself as the underdog against Garcia. The line has as much to do with Garcia's popularity as it does with Barrios' uninspiring title reign, full of lackluster performances against lesser opponents.
Garcia has just one official victory in the last three years, but fans still see the explosive potential in him. Garcia's stock took a hit in his loss to Romero, but he continues to ride the high of his three-knockdown performance against Devin Haney in April 2024.
Controversy aside, Garcia's power and speed were on full display in his performance against Haney. He lacks the technical skills of a world-class champion, but nothing else matters if his lightning-quick left hook lands.
MORE: Watch Mario Barrios face Ryan Garcia live on DAZN
Garcia has a clear power advantage, but his loss to Romero showed that his entire game falls apart when the left hook does not land. Barrios has been knocked down four times in his last nine fights, but only one was from a lead hook. The Mexican primarily struggles to defend straight punches, which has been his downfall in recent fights.
Garcia can change everything with one left hook, which can land at any moment, particularly with how lazy some of Barrios' jabs can be. But if there is one person in the world who knows how to shut down that part of his game, it is Joe Goossen, who led Garcia's camp for over a year. Goossen will be in Barrios' corner on Saturday night.
As the taller fighter with more fundamental tools in his bag, Barrios will force Garcia to bring the fight to him. Garcia has had success with that in the past, but he does his best work as a counter-puncher.
Until he proves otherwise, Garcia has not shown enough improvement to become a world champion.
Prediction: Mario Barrios (+195)
Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1