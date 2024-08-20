Martin Bakole challenges Anthony Joshua For Historic Showdown In Africa
By Mohamed Bahaa
With his outstanding career, Anthony Joshua, one of the most well-known heavyweights in modern boxing has drawn fans' attention all around. Supported by his Olympic Gold Medal and unquestionably great star quality, the 34-year-old from Watford quickly became a phenomenon after going professional. Joshua guaranteed three of the four main heavyweight titles by maintaining an undefeated 22 bout record. But his explosive ascent was hampered when Andy Ruiz Jr. stunned him on his American debut. Joshua exacted revenge for the loss in a rematch, but later dropped to Oleksandr Usyk in an attempt to recover his belts, therefore missing the chance to once more be the main power in the heavyweight class.
Notwithstanding these obstacles, Joshua's career is far from ended. Victories over Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin, and Francis Ngannou have spurred his aspirations once more. Joshua's confidence has been rebuilt by a fresh alliance with trainer Ben Davison; many feel he has developed the mental fortitude required to challenge at the highest level. Joshua now is getting ready for a pivotal fight against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on September 21, hoping to become a three-time world champion. Should he win, his eyes will be fixed on a possible unification battle against the winner of Usyk-Tyson Fury rematch.
But another strong rival has lately joined the debate. Rising heavyweight Martin Bakole from the Democratic Republic of Congo has challenged Joshua for an African bout, reminiscent of the historic 1974 'Rumble in the Jungle' between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman. In a recent interview, Bakole highlighted the participation of his nation's president and his willingness to act as an ambassador for Riyadh Season, therefore expressing his wish to bring the fight to his own continent.
"In Africa, I need my president to be involved, but thank god, he is open to it," Bakole remarked. "It would be such a pleasure for me to fight in Africa and be an ambassador for Riyadh Season. I've been calling people out like Joshua because he is originally from Nigeria. My hope is to always fight back home in Africa."
The chairman of Riyadh Season, Turki Al Sheikh, who recently hosted an event outside of Saudi Arabia with great success, has given Bakole great support. Following a remarkable fifth-round stoppage of American heavyweight Jared Anderson, Bakole's profile climbed even further. Bakole might soon force Joshua's hand with similar performance, potentially setting the stage for an epic clash that would echo the legendary bouts of boxing history.