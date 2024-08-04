Martin Bakole Shocks Boxing World With TKO Victory Over Jared Anderson
By Mohamed Bahaa
Martin Bakole delivered a career-defining performance on Saturday night, claiming a stunning fifth-round TKO victory over highly-touted American prospect Jared "The Real Big Baby" Anderson. The fight took place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, part of the "Riyadh Season" supercard, the first Saudi Arabian-backed boxing event held on U.S. soil.
Standing tall at 6-foot-6, Bakole (21-1, 16 KOs) faced off against Anderson (17-1, 15 KOs), who was previously undefeated. Despite Anderson's reputation as a rising star, Bakole showcased resilience and determination, overcoming early challenges to secure the victory. The Congolese native, who trains out of Scotland, is now a serious contender in the heavyweight division, making his presence felt with his explosive performance.
"Thank you to Jared Anderson for taking the fight. I'm the most avoided man in the world," Bakole declared after the fight. "I wish him good luck in the future, so go back to the gym and work hard. I planned it, I said it, and I did it. I told you from the beginning that I came here to work. This is what I'm doing for my baby and my country."
Bakole opened the fight by confidently standing in the center of the ring with his hands down, inviting the 24-year-old Anderson to engage. The strategy paid off, as Anderson, hailing from Toledo, Ohio, attacked fiercely in the first round, yet failed to disrupt Bakole's forward momentum.
Towards the end of Round 1, Bakole delivered a surprise knockdown with a short uppercut followed by a powerful two-punch combination, sending Anderson to the canvas. Despite the setback, Anderson showed grit by rising to continue the fight.
Round 3 saw both fighters exchanging significant blows in a fierce battle. However, Bakole's ability to absorb Anderson's punches without losing composure gradually wore down the American, disrupting his technique and head movement.
In Round 5, Bakole's relentless pressure culminated in another knockdown, following a series of straight right hands that left Anderson reeling. Though Anderson managed to beat the count, Bakole unleashed a flurry of seven unanswered punches, prompting referee Jerry Cantu to stop the fight at 2:07, with Anderson still standing but visibly defeated.
After his victory, Bakole called for a rematch with Michael Hunter, the only fighter to have defeated him. Reflecting on his own performance, Anderson said, "The worst thing I could have done is not listening to my corner. They said what I should have done, and it is what it is. I'm 24, man. A lot of these guys are 34 and wouldn't take a fight with [this] guy. I tried to show out and do my thing. I did another great thing for my city. I'm here and I can't be mad because I'm going to go be with my daughter."
With this win, Martin Bakole has firmly established himself as a formidable force in the heavyweight division, and the boxing world will be watching closely to see what comes next in his promising career.