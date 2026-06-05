Matchroom Boxing Officially Announces Katie Taylor Retirement Fight Details

Katie Taylor's boxing farewell will indeed be an undisputed women's super lightweight world title fight.

Taylor's final fight has been the subject of speculation since the 39-year-old announced she had just one more fight remaining in her legendary career. As the former undisputed women's super lightweight champion, Taylor relinquished the WBC belt in the last year to take a well-deserved hiatus before returning for one final outing.

In an announcement on June 5, Matchroom Boxing officially revealed the details of her final fight.

Katie Taylor | IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Katie Taylor vs Flora Pili fight details

The fight was initially announced by the WBC earlier in the week. The council announced that Sandy Ryan, who claimed the belt after Taylor's yielding, is pregnant and will be out for the foreseeable future, and announced that Taylor and Pili would fight for the vacant title.

In today's announcement, Matchroom provided additional details, revealing that the fight against Flora Pili will take place at Croke Park on September 5. The fight will be for the vacant WBC 140-pound title, in addition to Taylor's three other belts, giving her the opportunity to retire as the undisputed champion.

It’s official 😉🇮🇪 @KatieTaylor lands her Croke Park dream, looking to become a three-time Undisputed World Champion 💫



The last dance falls on September 5 against 12-0 Flora Pili, live on @DAZNBoxing! pic.twitter.com/aOB2cR3Lje — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) June 5, 2026

The 28-year-old Pili brings a 12-0 record into her first major world title fight. She is coming off a majority decision victory over Jelena Janivijevic to win the IBO women's super lightweight belt.

Taylor has not fought since July 2025, when she defended the undisputed women's 140-pound titles in a trilogy fight with Amanda Serrano. The fight headlined the first all-women's boxing event on Netflix and reportedly received six million global views.

Since concluding her rivalry with Serrano, Taylor made it clear that she only had one wish for her final fight. The Irish native openly requested that her final fight be in the 82,000-seat Croke Park, the biggest stadium in her home country.

Katie Taylor expresses gratitude for Croke Park fight

Katie Taylor | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

During the official announcement press conference, Taylor was naturally full of gratitude. The two-division world champion was visibly emotional on stage, as was her manager, Brian Peters.

"This has been on my career bucket list for especially these last couple of months," Taylor said. "Beyond my wildest dreams. We got it over the line. That's a huge thanks to yourself, Eddie, and Brian."

Peters, who has managed Taylor her entire career, was nearly brought to tears on stage. The manager admitted he did not know if the fight at Croke Park would ever come to fruition and thanked Eddie Hearn for getting it over the finish line.

🗣️ “This has been on my career bucket list” @KatieTaylor#TaylorPili live on DAZN, September 5 pic.twitter.com/JTrIOBl3Ph — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) June 5, 2026

Taylor, 25-1, enters her final bout riding a three-fight win streak. The Croke Park farewell tour also presents her with an opportunity to end her career with another blockbuster event.