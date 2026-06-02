WBC Announces Katie Taylor Undisputed Title Fight Amid Sandy Ryan Hiatus

Katie Taylor's retirement fight could give her an opportunity to end her career as the undisputed women's 140-pound champion.

Many fans already view Taylor as the undisputed champion, but she relinquished the WBC title in late 2025 to take a break from the sport. The vacant title was then claimed by Sandy Ryan with her victory over Karla Ramos Zamora in February.

However, the WBC revealed on Monday that Ryan is pregnant, updating her status to "champion in recess." In the same statement, the commission announced that its now-vacated title would be fought for by Taylor and 12-0 Flora Pili.

"The WBC congratulates Sandy Ryan on her pregnancy and wishes her all the best," the WBC announced on X. "As champion in recess, she will always have the support of the WBC during this process. The vacant WBC women's super lightweight title will be disputed by Katie Taylor & Flora Pili."

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The WBC congratulates Sandy Ryan on her pregnancy and wishes her all the best. As Champion in Recess, she will always have the support of the WBC during this process.



The vacant WBC Women’s Super Lightweight Title will be disputed by Katie Taylor & Flora Pili. pic.twitter.com/ymoi7WmGo6 — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) June 1, 2026

The fight has not yet been confirmed by either Taylor or her promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Taylor last fought in July 2025, when she collected a majority decision win over Amanda Serrano to definitely end their rivalry. She has since announced that she would fight once more before hanging up the gloves for good.

Since her retirement announcement, Taylor's final fight has been the hottest topic of discussion in women's boxing. Hearn said he is doing everything he can to grant his fighter her final wish and book her farewell outing at the 82,000-seat Croke Park in her native Ireland, but he admitted he has yet to pin down the right opponent.

Eddie Hearn continues working on Katie Taylor's retirement fight

Katie Taylor | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As the pound-for-pound queen of women's boxing, Taylor has no shortage of options for her final opponent. She continues to get called out nearly every week, most recently by WBA women's lightweight champion Stephanie Han after her victory over Holly Holm at MVPW 03.

While a fight with Pili would allow Taylor to retire as the undisputed champion, it would do little to attract general fans or generate public intrigue. Taylor and Hearn are seemingly working on one final super fight for the 39-year-old Irishwoman to send her off on a high note.

After collaborating with Most Valuable Promotions for her two most recent fights against Serrano, Taylor has been tied to Caroline Dubois, arguably the best fighter under the MVP banner. Taylor could also settle the score with Chantelle Cameron, the only fighter to ever beat her, with whom she is 1-1.