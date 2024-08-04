Mexican Valenzuela Shocks the Boxing World by Defeating Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz for the WBA Junior Welterweight Title
By Mohamed Bahaa
In a surprising turn of events, Jose Valenzuela upset the odds to capture the WBA junior welterweight title on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Despite entering the fight as a considerable underdog, Valenzuela showcased remarkable skill and determination to defeat Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz, a seasoned and favored contender in the boxing world.
Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) moved up to the 140-pound weight class for the first time in his career. He effectively utilized his height and reach advantages to keep Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) at bay, ultimately winning the fight by split decision. Two judges scored the fight 116-112 in Valenzuela’s favor, while the third judge scored it 115-113 for Cruz, in what turned out to be a captivating co-main event of the Terence Crawford-Israel Madrimov at BMO Stadium.
"I'm speechless, I'm speechless. Dream come true," said an emotional Valenzuela after the victory. "This is not for me, this is for my mom and dad, and for all of their sacrifices. This is to pay them back."
The 25-year-old southpaw from Los Mochis, Mexico, controlled the bout by keeping Cruz at a distance, using a combination of strategic movement and precise punching. According to CompuBox statistics, Valenzuela outlanded Cruz with 171 punches to 118. “El Rayo” also connected on 40% of his power shots, successfully outpacing Cruz in 11 of the 12 rounds, despite Cruz throwing more punches overall (521 to 516). Cruz did, however, hold the upper hand in the jab department, landing 63 to Valenzuela’s 37, but it was not enough to sway the decision.
Cruz, who entered the ring as a crowd favorite, came off a recent victory over Rolando Romero in March, where he claimed a world title through a stoppage. Despite this momentum, the 26-year-old from Mexico City struggled to close the distance and maintain consistent pressure against Valenzuela’s agile defense.
In the end, Valenzuela expressed confidence in his performance and the outcome of the fight: "I was 100% sure, I was 100% sure," he stated. "[The game plan was] just be smart. I didn't get desperate. I didn't fall under the pressure. I stayed calm. [Cruz's power] was cool but nothing crazy and nothing I ever felt. It was good and solid. I felt great. I felt like I was in control the whole time using my jab and using my footwork."
Following his first significant defeat since a close loss to Gervonta Davis in 2021, Cruz called for an immediate rematch, determined to reclaim his status: "I would like to lay it on the line now. I would like to officially request a rematch," said Cruz. "I would like to definitely throw that down and ask for a rematch, for sure."
Valenzuela's impressive performance has undoubtedly shaken up the junior welterweight division, and fans will eagerly anticipate what lies ahead for both fighters.