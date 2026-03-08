World Baseball Classic 10-Run, 15-Run Mercy Rules Explained

The World Baseball Classic is off to a thrilling start amidst the continuing pool play.

Team USA notably got off to a hot 2–0 start after wins over Brazil and Great Britain. Other teams, like fellow favorites Japan and the Dominican Republic, have also gotten off to good starts at the 2026 WBC.

The bats have been hot through the first few days of competition, resulting in some pretty lopsided scores. Fans may notice that in the WBC, there’s a mercy rule that can be utilized when a team holds a heavy lead over another. But, when does that mercy rule come into play? Here’s everything you need to know about the WBC mercy rule as competition continues.

World Baseball Classic mercy rule explained

10-run rule

If a team is winning by 10 runs or more by the end of the seventh inning, the game will be called due to the mercy rule. This rule continues if a team is up by 10 or more runs after the eighth inning, too. The rule is only utilized at the end of a completed inning.

15-run rule

If a team is winning by 15 runs or more at the end of the fifth inning, or after any completed inning following the fifth, then the game will be called due to the mercy rule.

The mercy rules only come into play during the pool play rounds and the quarterfinals. There are no mercy rules in the semifinals and finals.

Why is there a mercy rule in the WBC?

The mercy rule has been implemented in every WBC since the event began back in 2006. The rule was established so there wouldn’t be lopsided results in early play, especially since the teams compete in multiple pool play games. The mercy rule essentially helps make sure a game doesn’t get too out of hand during competition.

Since 2006, the mercy rules have been utilized 28 times during WBC play, including this year. The biggest run differential recorded at the WBC was in 2023 when South Korea beat China 22–2 after just five innings of play.

Has the mercy rule been used in the 2026 WBC?

As of Sunday afternoon, the mercy rule has been used three times during the 2026 competition.

The powerhouse Team Japan was the first team to force a mercy rule during the World Baseball Classic this year, scoring 10 runs against Taiwan in the second inning alone to help them win 13–0 when the seventh inning ended. Taiwan finished the game with just one hit, which came in the sixth inning.

Chinese Taipei beat Czechia 14–0 on Friday in pool play after just seven innings. Since Chinese Taipei were winning by over 10 runs by the time the seventh inning ended, the mercy rule was utilized to end the game.

On Sunday, the Dominican Republic beat the Netherlands 12–1 after just seven innings since the mercy rule was implemented. Juan Soto scored a two-run homer in the seventh inning to seal the win and end the game early.

Team USA has come somewhat close to using the mercy rule after two games. The U.S. beat Brazil 15–5 in the first pool play game, but they were only up 7–4 when the seventh inning finished and up 8–5 at the end of the eighth, so neither deficit was enough to call the game early. Then, against Great Britain Saturday night, Team USA was up 9–1 at the completion of the seventh inning and later won with the same score.

The 15-run rule hasn’t yet been used during the 2026 WBC.

