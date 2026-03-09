Mexico vs. United States Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for World Baseball Classic

Mexico and the United States face off on Monday night in a matchup between two undefeated squads in Pool B.

The United States beat Brazil 15-5 and Great Britain 9-1, while Mexico beat Great Britain 8-2 and Brazil 16-0 via the mercy rule.

This game will likely determine who wins Pool B, as Italy still has to play both of these teams.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mexico vs. United States on Monday night.

Mexico vs. United States Odds & Run Line

Moneyline

Mexico +380

United States -550

Run Line

Mexico +3.5 (-110)

United States -3.5 (-110)

Total

11 (Over -125/Under +100)

Mexico vs. United States Probable Pitchers

Mexico: Manny Barreda

United States: Paul Skenes

Mexico vs. United States How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 9

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park – Houston, TX

How to Watch (TV): FOX, Fox Deportes

Mexico vs. United States Prediction and Pick

It’s a mismatch on the mound tonight with reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes getting the ball for the United States against Manny Barreda, who had a 6.22 ERA last year in Mexico and a 3.51 ERA in the Mexican Winter League.

However, due to the pitch limits (65 pitches in pool play) and the nature of the tournament, Skenes should follow what Logan Webb and Tarik Skubal did, pitching just three or four innings to open the game. That hasn’t been too much of a problem, though, with the United States pitching staff having Matthew Boyd ready to go after Skenes tonight.

Still, this is probably the biggest game of the tournament for Mexico, and while it’s the biggest game so far for the US, the Americans likely have their eyes set ahead to the big games coming on the weekend.

Mexico is coming off a 16-0 thrashing of Brazil last night, so it should be ready to go for this one.

I’m torn between the OVER 11 (-125) and Mexico (-110) in this one. Daikin Park’s Crawford Boxes have allowed for some cheap home runs so far, but only two of six games have ahd more than 11 runs.

I’ll back Mexico as the road team here. It’ll have a chance to make it a closer game in the ninth inning, with Team USA not worrying about the run line as long as they get the win.

Pick: Mexico +3.5 (-110)

