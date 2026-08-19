Mikaela Mayer Questions Claressa Shields' GWOAT Status as She Eyes Fight

In boxing history, no other woman possesses the resume that Claressa Shields continues to build. In all honesty, her accomplishments align with the best, regardless of gender.

After knocking out Kaye Scott on Saturday, Shields (19-0, 4 KOs) regained the WBA and WBC middleweight titles, her 20th major championship. The question of who's next for Shields remains. If you look at it, Shields has held world titles for all but her first three fights. As a result, the spotlight seems attached to her.

Mikaela Mayer is widely recognized as one of the top female boxers in the world. A champion across three different weight classes, Mayer (22-2, 5 KOs) emerged as a potential opponent in the minds of many after Shields defeated Scott in Atlanta, where she was honored prior to the fight. Although there is currently no contract in place, the reigning unified super welterweight champion has expressed a strong opinion on the matter.

Mikaela Mayer (left). | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Mayer slights Shields while eyeing fight

While many consider Shields the greatest female fighter in history, Mayer saw it differently in an interview with Sean Zittel, choosing to praise Katie Taylor instead when prompted about Shields.

"I think that Katie Taylor has done amazing things for the sport, and you can't deny that she has, I mean, from the amateur days, like, she was the girl, like, she was the reason why they put women's boxing at the Olympics, you know? I think that Katy Taylor has had better opposition."

While that tepid take may not be enough to prompt Shields and Mayer to fight, it did provide just enough of a barb for everyone who has ever followed Shields on social media to understand that she responds to any perceived slight. As a result, expect 31-year-old Shields to respond in a quicker fashion than many would believe.

Mayer understands the drawing power that Shields possesses, which could lead to a lucrative payday for both fighters. However, it’s essential that both sides make concessions.

"She made 160. She looked good. I think she could probably go 154, but I'm not going to demand that of her. You know, I agreed I'd meet her at 160. Um, I'm nowhere near 160, but I'll do what I've got to do. I think I have the skill and the speed and the experience and the timing and all that."

Naturally, Mayer walks around under the 154-pound limit, even though she holds titles in that class. Shields faced a significant physical challenge when she made weight at 160 to fight Scott, which added another six pounds that can be difficult to manage. That's why weight classes exist. Whatever adjustments Shields needed to make in order to weigh 160 pounds would need to be increased.

Mayer vs Shields

As she mentioned, Mayer would enter the fight as the much smaller fighter. In this situation, she must remain on the outside and aim to outpoint Shields. By using space, Mayer would avoid being in line for repeated combinations like the ones that floored Scott. Mayer does have two things in her favor, though.

First, she has a fight against Chantelle Cameron on September 29. If she delivers a commanding performance, the way to Shields becomes clearer. Most importantly, she'd have the attention on her. How this plays out remains to be seen.