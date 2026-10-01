Latest Boxer Vacates Title to Sign Deal With Zuffa Boxing

Since its inception, boxing has focused on two major aspects: money and titles. The long-held belief is that the two run hand in hand, helping the sport change and grow.

The image of a champion standing in the ring after he won the fight, regardless of weight class, remains one of the more enduring parts of the sport. Similarly, money is the engine that ultimately drives the sport. For decades, boxers earned the name "prizefighters," basically fighting for money. The more fights you win, the more money you make.

On top of that, the promotional tug-of-war plays a tremendous role. Zuffa Boxing, while relatively new to the game, continues to make an impact. If not tied to one promotion, elite fighters will entertain the market as free agents, like most athletes, trying to land the best deal.

However, in recent months, boxing has morphed into an industry where the lure of money even supersedes holding a major world championship, thanks to Zuffa. Recently, Hamzah Sheeraz vacated the WBO super middleweight title. Now another world champion has just followed suit, potentially causing a butterfly effect that resonates through boxing.

Denzel Bentley vacates WBO title to sign for Zuffa

Denzel Bentley | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Like most professional sports, boxing continues to evolve, but few have accelerated the process as much as boxing has. Denzel Bentley, who just claimed the WBO middleweight title in July, has reportedly relinquished his title, ending his reign without a single title fight or defense after winning it.

Bentley dropped the belt to sign a multi-fight promotional deal with Zuffa Boxing. The unexpected decision allows Bentley to avoid any mandatory title defenses, potentially creating new opportunities in the sport.

Bentley's signing arrives just days after Warriors Boxing won the purse bid for Bentley's next fight, a mandatory against Yoenli Hernandez. The bid was just $200,000, which would leave Bentley with less than $100,000 after everyone takes their cut first.

In modern boxing, winning a title fight with a $200,000 purse makes more statements than you think. Winning a purse bid in a premier weight class for such a small purse suggests promoters don't see value in the belt, Bentley, or both.

As a sanctioning body, the WBO must be embarrassed. Middleweight is one of the sport's oldest and most respected divisions. The former champion decided to make his money elsewhere. Going forward, the WBO may need to reassess.

Official WBO Purse Bid Results 🥊



Warriors Boxing Promotions wins the bid for Denzel Bentley vs. Yoenli Hernandez with a $200,000 offer for the WBO Middleweight Mandatory Championship Bout. pic.twitter.com/RiYhsfwgJd — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) September 29, 2026

Bentley gambles on Zuffa

Granted, Zuffa will pay Bentley more money than he has ever earned in his career. That in itself is a win. However, at what cost? Champions, for the most part, have leverage- the ability to occasionally bend the money in their direction. Without a championship, where does that leave Bentley?

More importantly, sanctioning bodies and other promoters despise Dana White. White entered boxing from the UFC, the dominant force in mixed martial arts. Back there, White controls everything from media access to fighter pay.

In boxing, he lacks the track record, history, and relationships that other promoters do. Upon entering the game, White has tried to slide the Ali Revival Act into law. In essence, Zuffa wants to eliminate sanctioning bodies to create its own rankings and crown its own champions.

The Zuffa signing will not keep Bentley inactive for long. He is scheduled to make his debut for the promotion in the co-main event of the Chris Billam-Smith vs. Chev Clarke card. At the same time, the WBO rankings at 160 fell into a mess of multiple fighters vying for the title shot.

Promoters like Eddie Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya have become vocal critics of Zuffa. Additionally, the big four sanctioning bodies (WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO) still run the sport, and their titles—at least most of them—still matter and will give any fight raised visibility.

Bentley is risking his career path. Whether the move pays off remains to be seen.