Another World Champion Stripped of His Title, Raising Questions About What's Next

While in-ring action should be the primary focus of boxing, the current state of the sport is significantly shaped by logistics and procedural politics. Champions, regardless of status or resume, must constantly evaluate the risk-reward dynamic and the physical strain of bouncing between divisions. Holding titles in different weight classes is nothing new.

Moving up in weight to chase a championship prompts sanctioning bodies to question the endgame and ask whether the fighter will return to the original weight class. The four major sanctioning bodies must balance the needs of their organization against the hopes of one of their champions. If a fighter can yo-yo between weights, the groups will take that into consideration and make minimal noise.

For David Benavidez, his options fly in the metaphorical face of the big four. With potential fights at both cruiserweight and light heavyweight, the "Mexican Monster" has his choice. Yet one sanctioning body may have made a decision for him.

David Benavidez | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

WBA strips Benavidez of Light Heavyweight Title

In publishing its newest global rankings, the organization does not list the undefeated Benavidez as its 175-lb champion. Since May, Benavidez has held the light heavyweight and cruiserweight belts under the WBA banner.

The decision was influenced by Benavidez, who agreed to a unification bout with WBC cruiserweight champion Michal Cieslak. Meanwhile, many expect that interim 175-pound champ Albert Ramirez will become the official WBA champion. Yet Benavidez's road seems wide open.

🚨David Benavidez has been removed as WBA Regular Light Heavyweight Champion in the bodies latest Rankings



This comes after a request by the WBA for Benavidez to clarify which weight division he would compete in moving forward pic.twitter.com/fgmBUrGGTS — Tokkerū (@ATokkers5) October 1, 2026

Benavidez will look to fight Cieslak sooner rather than later. And perhaps further down the road, a bout with WBC champion Jai Opetaia. That fight sits high on the list of most-wanted events, including from the person who appears to have the ability to make any fight happen, Turki Alalshikh.

If Benavidez remains a cruiserweight for an extended period, it could reduce the strain on his health. Weight fluctuations affect metabolism and can affect movement. Plus, Benavidez's punching power stayed with him as he moved up in weight classes, knocking out championship opponents at 168, 175, and 200 pounds.

Given his ability to gain size while maintaining strength and speed, a move to the heavyweight division might be imminent. However, Benavidez also mentioned returning to 175 to pursue more title opportunities. Yet, is that feasible? Benavidez turns 30 in December, and bouncing around weight classes will get more difficult with age. With cruiserweight dominance as his goal, what does Benavidez's timeline look like?