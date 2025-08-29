UFC Legend Slams Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis As ‘Mockery of Boxing'
Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis has been announced for November 14 and fans and experts are divided on the merit of the fight, especially considering the massive weight difference between the two opponents.
Paul fought Julio Cesar Chavez Jr at cruiserweight earlier this year and will now take on Tank Davis, who is the WBA lightweight champion. In addition to the weight disparity, Paul is also 8 inches taller than Davis.
And now a former UFC champion has weighed in on the match, claiming it's shambolic for boxing and that 'The Problem Child' is making a mockery of the sweet science.
Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis receives gloomy verdict
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has unleashed on Paul for his choice to fight Davis. Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' said:
"This fight, in my opinion, was a bit of a mockery of boxing because it doesn’t have the legitimacy or fairness that you’d expect in a high-level contest. It’s more of a spectacle than a sporting event, and it leaves a lot of questions about what Jake Paul’s real ambitions are in boxing."- Michael Bisping
He added, "You’re talking about a massive size difference between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis. This isn’t a professional fight, it’s an exhibition. But man, you can’t help but notice the mockery element to it. It’s like watching David fighting Goliath in the boxing ring, but with a huge weight disadvantage for Paul.”
Carl Froch breaks down Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis
Former WBC, IBF, and WBA super middleweight champion Carl Froch has analyzed Paul vs Davis. He thinks 'Tank' could get seriously hurt if Paul clips him. "Is there a chance that Jake Paul could clip Gervonta Davis, hurt him and knock him out? Probably not, but if he did land a big right hand swing, shoot from the hip and connect on Davis’s chin, there’s a chance that Davis could be seriously injured by somebody that’s five stone heavier," said Froch.
"Gervonta Davis will be able to control the pace, control the ring, control the movement and probably not have enough power to get Jake Paul out of there. But Jake Paul will be big enough and strong enough to survive."- Carl Froch
The critics don't deter Paul in any way shape or form. After 58-year-old Mike Tyson and Chavez Jr, he now has another big fight against Davis.
