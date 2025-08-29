Serhii Bohachuk Eyes Redemption Against Brandon Adams At Canelo vs Crawford [Exclusive]
Serhii Bohachuk (26-2-0, 24 KOs) will headline the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford prelims in a rematch against Brandon Adams. In 2021, Bohachuk suffered the first loss of his career against Adams. Despite being ahead on the scorecards, he got caught and finished in the 8th round.
The Ukrainian now has the chance to avenge his loss against Adams (25-4-0, 16 KOs) on September 13. Bohachuk spoke exclusively to KO On SI ahead of the rematch and reflected on his game plan for the fight. He also gave a prediction for the headliner between Canelo and Crawford.
Q: How are you looking to make the most of headlining the Canelo vs Crawford prelims?
Bohachuk: I feel great, I'm very excited it's big stage. A lot of people watching me in action, fans, and I'm very happy and show my skills to people. It's very very exciting.
Q: Coming to your fight against Brendan Adams, this is the only knockout loss of your career. What’s the plan for the rematch?
Bohachuk: Long time ago, I made a big mistake, now, I need to fix this. I need to fix this, I need to show people, who is the best, I am the best. And I will show this. I have plans for this fight. I am ready for 10 rounds, if he feels good, it might be 10 rounds. If he is older, maybe I beat him by KO.
Q: What is training at the Big Bear Gym like for you?
Bohachuk: Long time ago, I started my career here with Abel Sanchez. Now I am back at Big Bear with my new team. Now I train with Manny Robles. I am feeling great, because Big Bear is the best place for training. Here life is training, resting, recovery, and eating. That’s it. My concentration is just at fight, and it is very very good. When you train at home, you think about family, home, it’s little bit different. Here you concentrate on fight, train, recovery, and sleep. It’s the best.
Q: Your thoughts on WBC putting Jaron Ennis as the number 1 contender at 154 lbs and then reversing it to you? Would you fight Boots?
Bohachuk: After this, I can fight with Boots. For me, it doesn't matter. I am interested about the best boxers. For me this is the best because it's the real boxer I can show my best skills, you know. Okay, so after fight with Adams, let’s make fight with ‘Boots’. And I don't know whyWBC put him in first position, he just moved up. He hasn’t fought at 154 and he is number one?
Q: You lost a decision against Vergil Ortiz Jr despite knocking him down twice. Would you be open to a rematch in the future?
Bohachuk: I can beat him one more time. I didn’t lose last time, I can beat him again. This time I will have four knockdowns or a knockout. Let’s go, he doesn’t want this fight, because he knows I am stronger. I want this fight, of course, last time, I didn’t lose, I won. I am ready for everyone.
Q: Is Oleksandr Usyk or Vasiliy Lomachenko a role model for you?
Bohachuk: Usyk is the best boxer in the world for me. He has motivated me because he is the next boxer and a good person. He is a patriot, supports his country. He doesn’t motivate boxers, he motivates everyone. He showed Ukraine’s people, we are champions. He supports the military, he is a great boxer, he is the strongest.
Q: Who wins Canelo vs Crawford?
Bohachuk: Canelo.
Q: Knockout?
Bohachuk: Not knockout, decision. Because Canelo is in his division, it’s not Crawford’s division. He moved up to 154 lbs, and Madrimov gave him big problems. Now he is moving up two more divisions. I am a boxer, I know the problems of moving one division. Now Crawford is moving up two or three divisions. I think Canelo is stronger, has more power, he is much better at this weight.
Q; Who would you like to fight if you beat Adams? Sebastian Fundora, Xander Zayas, or Bakhram Murtazaliev?
Bohachuk: I am now number 1 in WBC. Maybe I will fight Fundora. I think Zayas and Murtazaliev are easier and Fundora is the best. I will fight Fundora. I want the title, I wanna be world champion. Give me the fight.
The Latest Boxing News
David Benavidez Drops Decisive Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Prediction
BKFC President Predicts Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens Will Be "One Of The Best Fights" In Promotional History
Andy Ruiz Jr. Trainer Urges Former Champion To Return To The Ring