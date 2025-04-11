Tyson Fury Training Video Sparks Comeback Rumors
Is Tyson Fury set to make another comeback out of retirement?
In his latest Instagram post, Fury was moving around and landing combinations on a heavy bag. Fury, the former WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion, announced his retirement on Jan. 13 after back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.
The first bout between Usyk and Fury was a Fight of the Year contender that Usyk won by split decision to become the undisputed heavyweight champion on May 18. Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) won the rematch by unanimous decision on Dec. 21 in convincing fashion.
MORE: Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren Hint At Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua
It wouldn't be the first time Fury announced his retirement only to later make his return to the ring. Should Fury come out of retirement, a bout against Anthony Joshua is the biggest fight that can be made at this stage of their careers. Fury's promoter Frank Warren and Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn both believe the fight could still happen and described the potential bout as the biggest one that has slipped away from them.
"The obvious one, AJ Fury," Hearn said of one fight he wanted to make with Warren. "Who knows what the future holds?"
"That's the fight we all wanted to see," Warren said. "Us, the British fans, the fighters wanted it, for some reason it didn't happen but it's never too late. Who knows, if Tyson decides he's fed up mowing the lawn, it may happen."
Fury and Joshua were close to fighting in 2021 for the undisputed heavyweight title, but Deontay Wilder's rematch clause led to the third fight against Fury happening instead. With them appearing to be one win away from finally meeting, Joshua was forced to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Usyk and lost by unanimous decision. Fury stopped Wilder in the 11th round of one of the best heavyweight fights this century.
Fury has accomplished nearly all there is to accomplish during his career, but if he decides to fight again, an all-British showdown against Joshua at Wembley Stadium remains one of the biggest fights that can be made in boxing.
The Latest Boxing News
Eimantas Stanionis Will Potentially Miss The Birth Of His Child To Fight Jaron Ennis
Eddie Hearn Looking To Match Former Canelo Alvarez Opponent Against David Benavidez
WBC Announces Details For First Ever Boxing Grand Prix In Collaboration With Riyadh Season