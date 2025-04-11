WBC Announces Details For First Ever Boxing Grand Prix In Collaboration With Riyadh Season

The WBC in partnership with Riyadh Season will host 128 boxers from across the world in the first-ever boxing grand prix 🤩



🥊 April 17th-20th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

🥊 More than 40 countries represented

🥊 32 fighters per division

🥊 Single elimination

🥊 Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/RFmzYI1mYM