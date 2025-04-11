WBC Announces Details For First Ever Boxing Grand Prix In Collaboration With Riyadh Season
WBC have partnered with Riyadh Season to announce the first ever Boxing Grand Prix, set to take place between April 17 and 20 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
More than 40 countries are set to participate in the event with a total of 128 boxers in the tournament. There will be 32 fighters per weight division with a single elimination rule in play. The event will be broadcast live on DAZN.
The first phase of the tournament will take place in April, with additional phases happening in June, August, and September. The final is set for December.
There will be 64 fights in the first phase of the Grand Prix. One boxer will wear green gloves and other golden. The winner of the tournament will receive a Jose Sulaiman trophy while all the other participants will be awarded with medals.
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said on the matter:
This is the first event where young talents will have the opportunity to come out from unknown parts of the world to shine through the Grand Prix. It’s also a stage for showcasing how innovation can elevate a sport, making it smarter, fairer, and more inclusive.
Boxing is red hot at the moment with several blockbuster fights already set to occur this year. The new Grand Prix format could be a great stepping stone to further elevate the global appeal of the sport.
