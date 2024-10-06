Mike Tyson Set To Face Jake Paul At The AT&T Stadium on November 15th
By Isaac Nyamungu
The much awaited Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions heavyweight boxing mega-event, a peculiar showdown featuring the legendary Mike Tyson taking on the exceptional YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 15, is set to move forward and is now just over a month away.
‘Iron Mike’ is now 58 years of age, but somehow he has been sanctioned for an official fight – not an exhibition – vs 27-year-old YouTuber turned fighter Jake Paul: Thanks to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Tyson remember has not fought in an real official fight since a embarrassing defeat by journeyman Kevin McBride way back in June 2005 – nearly 20 years ago.
Two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson – who has a pro record of 50-6 with 44 conquests coming by KO – will lock horns with Paul later this year at AT&T Stadium (home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys). The pair is due to throw down on Friday November 15 in the heart of Texas.
Tyson, who last participated in an eight-round exhibition stint with Roy Jones Jr. in July 2020, and while the fight exceeded expectations, no one was clamoring for more. During the height of his career, Tyson was one of the most feared fighters in boxing and earned the moniker as the "Baddest Man on the Planet." He was the undoubted heavyweight champion and still retains the distinction of being the youngest boxer ever to win a heavyweight title. After serving less than three years in jail for a rape conviction between 1992 and 1995, Tyson returned to the ring just five months later and, after two wins, regained the WBC title by defeating Frank Bruno in 1996.
This clash will be featured in Netflix, which has announced an exclusive docuseries titled 'Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson,' a behind-the-scenes journey that will be available for streaming on Nov. 7. The series will provide distinctive insight into the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's road to return to the boxing ring, following a medical emergency that postponed the original fight. This will be Tyson's first fight since his exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, which ended in an unofficial split draw.
The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation confirmed it will sanction the Tyson-Paul bout as a professional fight with eight two-minute rounds and 14-ounce gloves, and the outcome will affect both of their professional records. The Department made clear of this condition on April 29.