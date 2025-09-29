Moses Itauma & Derek Chisora To Return On Same Card, But Not Against Each Other
Heavyweight contenders Moses Itauma and Derek Chisora will both return to the ring on Dec. 13. They just will not be competing against each other.
The 41-year-old Chisora previously announced that he would compete on the Dec. 13 fight card, which will be headlined by Itauma. Queensberry Promotions founder Frank Warren has since confirmed that the two will compete on the same night, but not against each other, according to Ring Magazine.
Warren has since confirmed that he is still searching for potential opponents for both fighters. According to Warren, several heavyweights have already turned down the Itauma fight.
"We've got quite a way to go yet before we officially announce that," Warren told talkSPORT, via Ring Magazine. "We've got some great cards coming up but I just can't give you any information on that at the moment because we're looking at an opponent but that opponent is no longer available so we've got to fish around and hunt for a new one."
MORE: Canelo Alvarez Updated WBO Ranking After Terence Crawford Loss Hints At Next Fight
Itauma announced that he planned to return in the final month of 2025 after making quick work of Dillian Whyte in August. Finding an opponent willing to challenge his No. 1 contender status is proving to be more difficult than anticipate.
Chisora also confirmed that he wanted to return in December a few months ago. 'War' is claiming that the bout, which would be his 50th professional fight, will be the final fight of his career.
Moses Itauma seeking title shot in 2026
After running through Whyte, Itauma is firmly in line for a title shot in the coming year. The 20-year-old has mentioned his contentment with taking the slow route, but the Brit is already arguably in line for the heavyweight title.
Itauma is the No. 1 contender in the WBA and WBO rankings, but both divisions have multiple champions in front of him. Kubrat Pulev and Fabio Wardley both own WBA belts beneath Oleksandr Usyk, while Joseph Parker is the WBO interim titleholder.
So far, Itauma has passed every test of his career with flying colors, but he has yet to face another high-level opponent in their prime. While Whyte was the biggest test of his career by a wide margin, he was 37 at the time of their fight.
Fans would love to see Itauma in another test, but his next matchup will likely be a tune-up. The athletic, 6-foot-4 heavyweight has had a hard time getting high-ranked veterans to bite, but many fighters ranked beneath him would jump at the chance to derail his hype train.
The Latest Boxing News
Dana White And Zuffa Boxing Land Familiar Partner In Historic Media Deal
Jaron Ennis Snubs Terence Crawford In Boxing Mount Rushmore Despite Canelo Alvarez Win
Terence Crawford Coach Admits 'Challenge' In Potential Next Fight
James DeGale Reveals Next Career Move After Wild Win At BKFC 81